Drench Your Dry Skin in This Ultra-Nourishing Moisturizer

Dry skin has happened to all of us at one point or another. It’s frustrating, but usually remedied by slathering on some moisturizer. Sometimes that doesn’t always make much of a difference, though. You need something with a little more oomph behind it to really get rid of those dry patches. When exfoliation doesn’t work, you’ve got to call in something to do the heavy lifting.

One moisturizer in particular can give you that power and more, and it can be found right on Amazon. If you’ve never used any Peter Thomas Roth products, you might very well become a devotee soon enough. We know it’s more than capable of powering through that painful, tight skin that flakes off in gross little pieces. And we want you to take care of that problem as soon as you can so you can slay in any makeup look – and love what you see in the mirror!

The Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream is just $54 at Amazon, and it’s everything you need in a moisturizer to cut right through that dry skin and get you feeling right as rain again. And you’ll want to keep using it even when you don’t have to deal with that issue anymore. Trust Us on that.

This fluffy, potent hydrating cream promises to keep your skin nourished and hydrated, reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles to leave behind silky smooth skin that feels good even long after you’ve cleansed it. All you need to do is wash your face as usual, exfoliate or not, and apply this moisturizer to your problem areas or all over to be safe.

You won’t need to keep reapplying, either, so a jar will last you a long time. If you need a reliable new cream that you know can really get in there with your skin and deliver the hydration you’ve been seeking elsewhere, this is it. And though it is a bit on the pricier side, you’re paying for a great, long-lasting product. And you can use it day after day and kiss that dryness goodbye. No one’s mourning that parting, that’s for sure.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

