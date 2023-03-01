This Peeling Gel Is a Must for a Youthful-Looking Glow

Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Our skin goals? For our complexion to look ageless, fresh and glowing. But how?

If your current skincare routine isn’t quite doing the trick, let Us introduce you to the Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel. This product has numerous potential skincare benefits that could put your complexion on the right track!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel (2-Pack) at QVC! Use Easy Pay to pay in four interest-free installments!

This peeling gel may help skin appear brighter and more radiant. Worried about it being too drying? Don’t fret! It contains humectants to help moisturize the skin. Plus, you’ll appreciate the three enzymes that help exfoliate the skin without over-irritating!

To use this FIRMx gel, always cleanse skin first and pat it dry. Apply and gently massage the product by using a circular motion to visibly exfoliate. You can either rinse at this point or leave the product on for one to five minutes before rinsing for the potential of “extra enzymatic exfoliation.”

Peter Thomas Roth’s products are incredibly popular, with some going viral on TikTok in recent years. You can use this product one to three times a week. You’ll be so happy you grabbed a two-pack from QVC, because you’ll soon never want to be without it!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel (2-Pack) at QVC! Use Easy Pay to pay in four interest-free installments!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!