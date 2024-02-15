20 Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The key to having a versatile, stylish wardrobe is to shop when retailers have big sales — obviously! Are you starting to search for your new favorite spring fashion finds — or are you still looking for a deal on a new winter coat? Nordstrom recently dropped a winter sale that offers savings and deals on popular brands like Nike, Steve Madden and Tory Burch.
Featuring height-defying pumps and efficient athleisure wear, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale has something for every shopper’s style. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best deals to shop during the Nordstrom Winter Sale — read on to see our picks!
Clothing
Score this chic Skims strapless bodysuit for a steal — was $58, now just $42!
- Masai Copenhagen Nydela Linen Shift Dress — was $198, now just $139!
- Zella Restore Soft Slim Fit Pocket Joggers — was $69, now just $50!
- Free People Chamomile Oversize Cardigan — was $168, now just $76!
- Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans — was $98, now just $59!
Shoes
These pointed-toe pumps are sleek and versatile — was $150, now just $112!
- Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat — was $248, now just $149!
- SARTO by Franco Sarto Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump — was $140, now just $100!
- Steve Madden Lizah Knee High Boot — was $100, now just $70!
- Ugg Classic Cardy Cable Knit Boot — was $160, now just $96!
Beauty
This Tom Ford Mini Lip Color 5-Piece Discovery Set is bound to help you discover your next go-to lipstick shade — was $105, now just $90!
- SHARK SmoothStyle Heated Comb & Blow Dryer Brush — was $100, now just $80!
- Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser — was $68, now just $51!
- SHARK FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System & Concentrator Set — was $300, now just $280!
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum Duo — was $148, now just $111!
Accessories
Throw on this small leather crossbody bag as a functional and stylish carryall — was $198, now just $139!
- Tory Burch Mini Kira Chevron Quilted Suede Top Handle Bag — was $448, now just $314!
- COACH Signature Jacquard Soho Shoulder Bag — was $350, now just $210!
- Cult Gaia Bloom Earrings — was $148, now just $89!
- Rebecca Minkoff Edie Date Night Crossbody Bag — was $228, now just $91!