20 Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Winter Sale

By
Nordstrom Winter Sale
Nordstrom

The key to having a versatile, stylish wardrobe is to shop when retailers have big sales — obviously! Are you starting to search for your new favorite spring fashion finds — or are you still looking for a deal on a new winter coat? Nordstrom recently dropped a winter sale that offers savings and deals on popular brands like Nike, Steve Madden and Tory Burch.

Featuring height-defying pumps and efficient athleisure wear, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale has something for every shopper’s style. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best deals to shop during the Nordstrom Winter Sale — read on to see our picks!

Clothing

SKIMS Fits Everybody Strapless Bodysuit
Nordstrom

Score this chic Skims strapless bodysuit for a steal — was $58, now just $42!

Shoes

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom

These pointed-toe pumps are sleek and versatile — was $150, now just $112!

Beauty

TOM FORD Mini Lip Color 5-Piece Discovery Set
Nordstrom

This Tom Ford Mini Lip Color 5-Piece Discovery Set is bound to help you discover your next go-to lipstick shade — was $105, now just $90!

Accessories

kate spade new york knott small leather crossbody bag
Nordstrom

Throw on this small leather crossbody bag as a functional and stylish carryall — was $198, now just $139!

