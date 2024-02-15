20 Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The key to having a versatile, stylish wardrobe is to shop when retailers have big sales — obviously! Are you starting to search for your new favorite spring fashion finds — or are you still looking for a deal on a new winter coat? Nordstrom recently dropped a winter sale that offers savings and deals on popular brands like Nike, Steve Madden and Tory Burch.

Featuring height-defying pumps and efficient athleisure wear, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale has something for every shopper’s style. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best deals to shop during the Nordstrom Winter Sale — read on to see our picks!

Clothing

Score this chic Skims strapless bodysuit for a steal — was $58, now just $42!

Shoes

These pointed-toe pumps are sleek and versatile — was $150, now just $112!

Beauty

This Tom Ford Mini Lip Color 5-Piece Discovery Set is bound to help you discover your next go-to lipstick shade — was $105, now just $90!

Accessories

Throw on this small leather crossbody bag as a functional and stylish carryall — was $198, now just $139!

