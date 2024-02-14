Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Most of Us are at the point of winter when we’re ready to feel bright sun rays beaming down on our skin. With spring right around the corner, the season for easy sandals is approaching, and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you prefer chunky versions or much more refined takes, now is the time to find a deal on your next staple seasonal shoe. I’m two steps ahead of you, since I already found my favorite pair of statement-making Tory Burch sandals — and they’re 30% off at Nordstrom right now.

The Tory Burch Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandal is a functional, chic shoe that may become your new favorite. The sandal is primarily made of leather and features a rubber sole. No surprise here — this shoe comes branded with Tory Burch’s signature logo. It may not play into the quiet luxury aesthetic, but it certainly helps the sandals stand out!

Get the Tory Burch Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandal for $139 (was $198) at Nordstrom!

When it comes to styling these sandals, the sky is the limit. Throw on your favorite T-shirt, jeans and a matching — or contrasting — Tory Burch bag for a chic, casual look. For an afternoon affair, pair the sandals with a midi skirt and an edgy top for a refined, fashion-forward finish. These are my favorite sandals because they coordinate well with everything in my closet. I appreciate simple staples that go the distance, and these fit the bill flawlessly.

Additionally, these sandals come in 11 colors and have a 4 to 11 size range. Many of the colors offered have embellished touches like gold trim, snakeskin and lamé. All in all, this shoe comes in many designs to suit any fashion aesthetic!

In regards to these fashionable and durable sandals, a Nordstrom reviewer gushed, “I needed a new pair of slides, and these did not disappoint.” Another reviewer noted, “They’re super comfortable and match with everything! I highly recommend them.”

One more Nordstrom shopper added, “I tried them on when they first came and started walking around the house. THESE ARE IT. They are so, so comfortable! They are very narrow at the top, and if you have flat feet like me, it’s a little snug, but it’s a comfy snug. You can wear these for anything.”

We’re all in the market for a versatile pair of sandals, but if you’re hoping to snag a luxe vibe in particular, run and add this Tory Burch option to your cart while sizes are still in stock!

