Gigi Hadid’s $228 Sandals Are Giving Comfycore Chic

Gigi Hadid is serving comfycore chic in her M.Gemi sandals.

The model, 28, has been rocking the Birkenstock-esque slides for years — pairing the Matilda Due design with everything from a matching loungewear set to frayed mom jeans and a cornflower blue blouse.

The footwear retails for $228 and is made out of Italian leather — a way for M.Gemi founder Maria Gangemi to pay homage to her Italian roots. (“I wasn’t just Made in Italy, I was Made By Italy,” the designer boasts on her website.) The sandals come in a series of three colors, each outfitted with neutral-toned straps in shades of brown, white or black.

Hadid’s sandals are perfect for those sunny September days as summer slips into fall. They’re cozy enough to keep your feet comfortable, while the open-toed design offers a glimpse at the season we’re not ready to let go of just yet.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Hadid’s go-to slides and other celebrity favorites: