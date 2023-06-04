If the shoe fits! From Gigi Hadid’s favorite Swarovski-encrusted footwear to multiple celeb-approved getaways, stars are all about the glitz and glam this summer season.

Hadid, 28, is a fan of Khaite’s incredibly popular Marcy Flat shoes, which feature a breathable mesh material — perfect for hot days when the only couture goal is chic comfort. The embedded Swarovski crystals add a touch of glamour to any fit and are sure to dazzle onlookers as they shimmer in the sunlight. Talk about a (literal) glow-up!

Looking for a celeb hotspot suitable for Hadid’s go-to footwear? Check out the Venetian Pool Deck in Las Vegas. Beat the Sin City heat by lounging poolside in one of the luxurious cabanas, which feature air-conditioning and even personal hosts. It’s no wonder Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Godwin has been a guest!

Back on the East Coast, the Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley is a fan of the Red Lion Inn, located in the Berkshires in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. New England may be known for its fall foliage, but the sunshine-soaked summers can’t be beat. The historic Red Lion Inn, which has been in business for 250 years, boasts itself as “the quintessential Berkshires hotel” and features an array of accommodations.

Keep scrolling to see these and more celebrity favorites, including Mark Wahlberg’s favorite taco joint and the summery white wine you need to sip: