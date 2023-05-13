Ready to wed! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour’s wedding day is almost here, and she’s celebrating the special day in style at her bachelorette party.

“I can’t believe I’m a bride walking around [Las] Vegas right now, like [at a] casino,” the Bachelor alum, 28, quipped in a Friday, May 12, Instagram Story video of her evening the night before. “I don’t know who I am. It’s too much attention!”

Godwin — who met Barbour, 28, on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise — was joined by her besties to celebrate her final bash as a single woman. The group stayed at the Venetian Hotel in Sin City where they enjoyed swanky dinners, glam nights on the town and poolside fun.

“It’s happening!!!!! 👰‍♀️,” the Setty founder captioned a TikTok video on Friday. “@DylanBarbour buckle up.”

In the social media video, the bride-to-be and her pals — including actress Teala Dunn — showed followers how they got ready for the party. Godwin embraced her bridal moment with a white minidress and a matching veil while most of her friends donned black looks with one gal pal standing out in a white tube top.

“I approved everyone back off,” the reality TV star clapped back in a TikTok comment after a social media user called out the standout outfit.

Barbour, for his part, chimed in: “Did Dena [Sukar] where [sic] white?????”

After Godwin jokingly told her fiancé to “cancel” her pal, Sukar weighed in. “I’m just wearing what you gave me,” she commented.

The YouTuber’s bachelorette weekend continued on Friday when the group enjoyed some fun in the sun. “Pool day,” Godwin wrote via her Instagram Story. “So stunning omg.”

The future bride once again brought the wedding vibes to her look, sporting a white bikini for the afternoon events. She later changed into a gold, off-the-shoulder dress for the evening festivities.

“I’m getting married,” Godwin enthusiastically yelled from the group’s limo in a follow-up Story on Friday.

The Alabama native — who rose to fame on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor — met Barbour on the beach on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Barbour, who previously attempted to win Hannah Brown’s affection on The Bachelorette season 15, was instantly smitten by Godwin on the first day of Paradise and eventually proposed during the finale. As the twosome continued to grow in love, they later teased their wedding plans to Us Weekly.

“I think that, like, [the] vibe that we’ve been saying from the very beginning, we’re still thinking of anything that feels outdoor, European-ish, but I don’t know where that’s going to be. But that’s the vibe at least we’re aiming towards,” Godwin exclusively told Us in September 2021. “For our wedding, we’d just want it to be personal, like, as close-knit as we possibly can. We want to just keep it personal and small.”

She added at the time: “I think it’ll be more enjoyable and we won’t have to be greeting people the whole time essentially. It’s going to be nice I think just to have everybody…like for it to be a memory for everybody and not just like us. We want to really enjoy it.”

Godwin revealed in January that the pair set their wedding date for six months later in August.

Scroll below to see party photos from Godwin’s bachelorette party: