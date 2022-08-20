Last fling before the ring! Before Madison LeCroy and fiancé Brett Randle tie the knot, the Southern Charm star hit the beach with her besties to celebrate her bachelorette party.

“We’re recording from the bachelorette [bash] — and we’re still alive,” the Bravo personality, 31, said in a Friday, August 19, Instagram Story video from Turks and Caicos, sharing her outfit of the day.

LeCroy — who announced last year that her beau had proposed — showed off her sparkly gold bikini before her group soaked up the son. “Who’s bad and who’s boujee?” she captioned an oceanfront Instagram selfie with pal Erica Cain Missel.

After their day on the shore, the hairstylist and her friends hit up Da Conch Shack & Rum Bar, where LeCroy showed off her bride-to-be status in a white dress. After taking a group pic together, the Bravo personality — who wore a small veil in her hair — and her squad danced to “Higher Love” by Kygo during dinner.

LeCroy was first linked to Randle, 35, in June 2021, nearly seven months before the California native popped the question.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

The salon owner added at the time: “Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress. I had never done any of that. This is really the first time that I’m going to be a bride, so I’m going to take my time. [Brett] has a large family and so do I. So we’re gonna probably keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which is going to be hard to do.”

LeCroy — who shares son Hudson, 9, with ex-husband Josh Hughes — has since been focused on planning their dream nuptials. However, her Southern Charm costars likely won’t score invitations to the big day.

“I’m gonna try to keep the wedding pretty intimate and about family. So, I will be showing some sneak peeks of that, but overall, you’ll just have to wait until after the wedding day,” she told Us in February, noting there will “not be a film crew” set up. “The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK.”

