A private moment! Although Madison LeCroy has documented her life since 2019 on Bravo’s Southern Charm, the reality star doesn’t plan to have cameras rolling when she ties the knot.

“I’m gonna try to keep the wedding pretty intimate and about family. So, I will be showing some sneak peeks of that, but overall, you’ll just have to wait until after the wedding day,” LeCroy, 31, who is engaged to Brett Randle, exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that there will “not be a film crew” on her special day.

The salon owner, who has been a main cast member on Southern Charm since 2020, confirmed that the nuptials wouldn’t include many of her costars, adding, “The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK.”

The Southern belle previously told fans during an Instagram Live last month that the cast “will not be at my wedding” because the couple are only inviting their loved ones to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, LeCroy has already received some quality advice from her cast members about the major milestone.

“Patricia [Altschul] has taught me to now drink my champagne with my left hand. Now that I have a ring on that hand. Venita Aspen, who is a new cast member of Southern Charm has [also] been very helpful,” the hairstylist shared with Us, noting that Altschul, 80, has yet to meet Randle, 35.

The bride-to-be continued, “Whitney [Sudler-Smith] has hung out with him and said that he was a lovely guy and very genuine and nice. I appreciate that because he’s like a big brother to me. But they will meet soon enough.”

Southern Charm fans, however, will probably not see LeCroy’s new romance onscreen any time soon. “It’s kind of not his thing. He’s more of an introvert,” the South Carolina native said of her fiancé. “It takes a special person to put their life out there on television. So, I respect that and am trying to protect him at all costs.”

The Bravo personality originally revealed that she was dating someone new in June 2021. LeCroy, who was previously linked to costar Austen Kroll, recalled falling “in love instantly” when she met Randle in Arizona.

“I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant,” LeCroy, who shares son Hudson, 8, with ex-husband Josh Hughes, gushed to Us that same month. “I said, ‘You can take me out, but you’ll have to take me out in Charleston, South Carolina.’ And he says, ‘I’m fine with that. When are you available?’”

After seven months of dating, LeCroy announced that she was engaged, telling Us in October 2021, “There’s something about being married. That’s such a secure feeling that I can’t explain it. It’s just a partnership and like a united front that you can’t break that I like. I look forward to that.”

As LeCroy prepares for her big day, she offered Us an exclusive look at her search for the perfect dress.

“I honestly am gonna wear as many dresses as possible. Definitely two looks for the day of, and then two looks for the rehearsal,” she detailed. “I’m gonna change probably several times. … I’m definitely teetering on Bridezilla, but right now I’m pretty calm. I’m sure as the months go on, there could be a little bit of that.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

