Blushing bride! Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle’s wedding plans are in full swing after their October 2021 engagement.

The Southern Charm star, however, doesn’t intend to share the spotlight with her Bravo costars on her big day. In fact, LeCroy told fans during an Instagram Live on January 6 that the cast of the reality show “will not be at my wedding,” because only the couple’s loved ones would be in attendance.

“She’s only inviting close family and friends now,” LeCroy’s rep later confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement. “It’s no disregard to anyone on the show.”

The Maven salon co-owner exclusively told Us in October 2021 that she chose to keep her engagement news under wraps for a few weeks — even from the Southern Charm cast — so that she and her fiancé could savor the moment.

“I’ve told two [costars]. I’m going to tell Patricia Altschul today, we’ll see how, what she says,” LeCroy told Us just days after accepting Randle’s proposal. “I think she’ll approve, and she’ll be happy for me.”

The entrepreneur, who previously dated costar Austen Kroll, noted at the time that “none of the guys [knew],” explaining that she was sure they’d have “something to say” about her relationship milestone.

Us exclusively confirmed in December 2020 that LeCroy and Kroll called it quits after dating on and off for two years. Four months later, the stylist revealed that she was seeing someone new. She and Randle became Instagram official in June 2021.

Six months after going public, LeCroy and Randle got engaged, but the TV personality knew he was The One early on in their romance.

“My mom always said, ‘When you meet that person, you will know immediately, like, your gut won’t have any, like, red flags.’ I, in the past, would always have this gut feeling of [like], ‘I was making the wrong choice,’” she told Us in October 2021. “But with him regardless, I just knew it didn’t matter what the situation was [or what he did for a living]. I just knew that how he made me feel and how my son, [Hudson], felt when he clearly knew that he was The One as well.”

LeCroy, who shares 9-year-old Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, recalled telling her ex about the relationship and the engagement before officially announcing the news. “Everybody’s on board,” she explained. “And if you’re not, then we honestly don’t care.”

When it comes to the couple’s big day, the businesswoman already has a few details planned out, joking to Us that she broke out her Pinterest board — that has was previously collecting “so much dust” — to start hashing out the specifics.

“Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress,” she told Us in October 2021. “I had never done any of that. So this is, like, really the first time that I’m going to be a bride. I’m going to take my time.”

Scroll down for everything we know about LeCroy and Randle’s upcoming wedding: