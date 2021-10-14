She said yes! Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and her boyfriend, Brett, are engaged after seven months of dating — and Us Weekly’s Stylish has exclusive details about her bling.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged!” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 13 while discussing her partnership with Amazon. “Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

The special proposal — which took place at the home and with the help of the TV star’s eight year old son, Hudson — has been a long time coming. Per fine jewelry designer Nicole Kopelman of Nicole Rose Jewelry, Brett “reached out a few months ago about his plans.”

With the help of the jeweler, they decided on “a round brilliant cut diamond set in a two-tone 18K and platinum setting with a handmade mounting.” The happy couple tells Us that it’s over 3.5 carats, but hasn’t hinted at the ring’s price-tag just yet.

“Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress. I had never done any of that. This is really the first time that I’m going to be a bride, so I’m going to take my time,” she shared with Us. “[Brett] has a large family and so do I. So we’re gonna probably keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which is going to be hard to do.”

The couple made their relationship official in June when LeCroy posted a series of photos of the duo on a boat. ““Madhappy,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. Two months prior, she hinted that she was in a relationship, shutting down trolls who brought up her alleged romantic involvement with Alex Rodriguez.

Before then, Madison was in a relationship with Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll. While the couple had been dating on and off for years, they officially called it quits in December 2020. While it’s been a little under a year since their split, the hairstylist doesn’t think “he’ll care” about her engagement news. “I don’t think the life that I want for myself and my son is something that he’s even really interested in,” she told Us.