A drunk Instagram Live can’t rain on their parade! Madison LeCroy proved she and her new man are still going strong after the Southern Charm star made headlines for taking to social media tipsy.

The 30-year-old Bravo star shared snaps with her boyfriend, whose name she is keeping under wraps, at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City, Utah, on Thursday, July 8.

“Hiking, nature girl!” she exclaimed in one video posted via Instagram Stories on Thursday.

LeCroy met her beau in Scottsdale, Arizona, earlier this year while they were both in town for separate vacations.

“I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him. … He’s absolutely stunning,” she recalled exclusively to Us Weekly last month. “I said, ‘You can take me out, but you’ll have to take me out in Charleston, South Carolina.’ And he says, ‘I’m fine with that. When are you available?’”

The hairstylist went on to call the romance “the most grown-up relationship” she’s ever had, a slight dig at ex Austen Kroll.

“It comes with a level of respect on both sides and he’s actually a man,” she said. “He’s 35 so yeah, he has his s—t together and is very respectful.”

LeCroy was linked to Kroll on and off during seasons 5 and 6 of Southern Charm, with the pair calling it quits for good in late 2020. She brought up her costar and ex-boyfriend during her drunk Instagram Live on June 27.

“Yes, I feel awful. Embarrassed. Drunk. Still. Last night was not my best.” she wrote via Instagram Stories on June 28. “I had a good time, like clearly! I just noticed that my boobs were out all over the internet but hey, is that the first time you’ve ever seen some tits before? Give me a break, y’all. I got drunk, I got sloppy. Forget about it. Why are you so worried? It’s my life. My f–king page. I do what I wanna do. Worry about yourself.”

LeCroy is the mother of son Hudson, 8, with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes. The exes split in 2015 after five years of marriage.

“My son’s father knows a lot about him through my son and my son saying that I seem happy and he’s really nice to mom, and all these things,” she previously told Us about her former spouse meeting her new man. “One of my favorite things about him was on Mother’s Day, he sent flowers to my house and said that they were from my son. Very sweet. Very thoughtful. And his family’s wonderful as well. I’m very excited about this.”

