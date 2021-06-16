Keeping things private! Madison LeCroy opened up about her budding romance with her new beau, revealing whether fans can expect to see him pop up on Southern Charm next season.

The Bravo personality, 30, who joined the cast of Southern Charm in season 6 when she was dating Austen Kroll, exclusively told Us Weekly that her new man will “absolutely not” appear on the reality show.

“I think if he had it his way, I would probably not do it,” the Greenville, South Carolina, native said on Tuesday, June 15, noting her new beau didn’t know she was on TV until a recent trip to see him and his family. “This week, I went to visit him and met all of his friends and his family and they didn’t know until we were sitting at the table and the pepper shaker girl comes over and she’s, like, ‘Are you Madison LeCroy?’ The girl with the fresh ground pepper, she blew my cover!”

The hairstylist, who is choosing to keep her boyfriend’s name under wraps for now, told Us that she met the 35-year-old man while she was in Arizona a few months ago for a Bachelorette party. Following a public romance with her costar Kroll, 33, whom she split from last year after two years of dating, LeCroy has opted to keep her new relationship more under the radar.

“I just kept it private because I wanted to have a fair shot at being in love and, like, having no outside opinion. But I also am not going to hide my life because of trolls or people on social media who want to speak my narrative,” she told Us. “We kept it quiet for a while until I met all of his friends and it was a large group of people [who knew].”

The Southern belle, who is currently working on opening a new salon, noted that this relationship is different from her past boyfriends in part because of her man’s maturity.

“We have adult conversations. We talk about the future and we have the same kind of ideas about where we want our lives to go,” she said. “When I was married before, you [have] to [remember] I was 19 years old, 20 years old, it was a different kind of love and this is something that just feels right.”

LeCroy, who shares 8-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, called her new flame “a grown man” who embodies the traits of a true southern gentleman.

“He always opens my door for me and in my opinion, he puts me before myself and I’m not used to that either. I kind of have always been the one being like, ‘Oh well you need to do this and you need to do that,’” the TV personality explained. “He’s not a big drinker, definitely not a partier at all, which I love. He makes me want to be a better person.”

While LeCroy has faced some recent scrutiny for her high-profile associations with Jay Cutler and Alex Rodriguez, she revealed that her new boyfriend has helped her push aside the negative stories and focus on the here and now.

“It’s been so nice to actually be with someone where I’m not worried about what’s happening on the internet about me because I’m occupied with the man of my dreams,” she told Us. “I’m not on my phone. I’m busy living my best life.”

The reality star made headlines in January when she was linked to Cutler, 38. The pair’s romance fizzled out quickly after LeCroy seemingly threw shade at the former NFL player’s estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, because of the Uncommon James founder’s friendship with Kroll.

The same month, her costar Craig Conover accused her of sleeping with an “ex-MLB player” while the cast of Southern Charm filmed the season 7 reunion special. LeCroy denied the allegations at the time, but later confirmed that the man in question was Rodriguez, who at the time was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. She later insisted that she had never even met the 45-year-old athlete. Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez announced their split in April and the “Jenny From the Block” singer has since started seeing her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

With reporting by Diana Cooper