Piping hot tea! Madison LeCroy sounded off on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s breakup after she was accused of having an affair with the former athlete earlier this year.

“I wish them the best,” the TV personality, 30, told the New York Post’s Page Six on Thursday, April 15, hours after the couple announced their breakup.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer, 51, and the former New York Yankees player, 45, called off their two-year engagement on Thursday, telling the Today show in a statement that they “realized we are better as friends.” The duo, who shut down split speculation last month, added: “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Reports surfaced in March that they had called it quits on their four-year relationship, but the pair denied the breakup speculation, telling TMZ, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “There have been issues in their relationship for a while now,” revealing the couple hadn’t seen each other since March 1. The two were later spotted in the Dominic Republic together.

The broken engagement came three months after Rodriguez made headlines for having an alleged affair with LeCroy, 30. During the Southern Charm season 7 reunion special in January, Craig Conover called the hairstylist “trash,” claiming she “flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.”

The Greenville, South Carolina, native denied having any physical contact with the aforementioned ex-MLB player, saying, “He contacted me. And yes, we DMed. But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

While the name was redacted on the Bravo TV special, LeCroy, who was briefly linked to Jay Cutler before a public social media fallout in January, later confirmed her castmates were referring to Rodriguez.

The reality star doubled down on her claims of innocence, telling the New York Post’s Page Six on February 3, she “never had any kind of anything” with the athlete, adding, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

The next day, a source close to Rodriguez told Us he’s “never met” the Bravo personality. The New York native did, however, “like” an Instagram photo LeCroy posted in July 2020.

While LeCroy continued to deny she had anything real with Rodriguez, neither he nor Lopez publicly commented on the affair allegations.

The Grammy winner did, however, open up in February about going to therapy with Rodriguez amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Allure, “We got to work on ourselves. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

The former athlete proposed to the Hustlers actress in March 2019 after two years of dating. The pair then had to postpone their Italian nuptials in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.