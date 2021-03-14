Shut down! Jennifer Lopez spoke out for the first time since denying she and Alex Rodriguez split, sharing a Tik Tok video on Sunday, March 14.

The Hustlers star, 51, posted a video featuring several headlines about the alleged split, cutting to a clip of her saying, “You’re dumb.” Rodriguez, 45, for his part, said he was “not single” while speaking with TMZ on his way to the gym in Miami on Saturday, March 13.

Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez and Rodriguez are still together earlier that same day. The pair released a joint statement to TMZ about the rumors.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” the couple said.

TMZ reported that the issues the duo are facing are not related to a third party. It was previously reported that Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits amid rumors that the athlete had a fling with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy.

Whispers of an affair between the South Carolina native and former New York Yankee began swirling after her Southern Charm costar Craig Conover accused her of sleeping with “ex-MLB players” during part one of the Bravo show’s reunion special, which aired in January. LeCroy denied the allegations at the time.

She later told the New York Post‘s Page Six that she had spoken to Rodriguez, but only via FaceTime. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she said in February. “[It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” The makeup artist added their conversations happened “randomly, but not [consistently].”

Sources close to Rodriguez told Us he “never met” the reality star.

According to TMZ, Lopez and Rodriguez are taking some time apart although they are still a couple. He’s currently in Florida while she is working on a film in the Dominican Republic — the same place she and her fiancé vacationed days before the split reports surfaced.

Rodriguez shared a lovey-dovey pic of himself and the Grammy Award winner from the trip, calling her “perfección,” or perfection in English.

They started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. The pair were planning their wedding in early 2020 but they were forced to postpone their nuptials twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.