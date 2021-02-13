No shame in her game! Madison LeCroy admitted to going under the knife for cosmetic procedures, revealing that it’s made her more confident.

The Southern Charm star, 30, posted a black-and-white photo of herself topless via Instagram on Saturday, February 13, and explained her decision to get plastic surgery. LeCroy even shared a little advice for anyone considering doing the same.

“Plastic surgery. Two words I hadn’t given much thought to. I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery. However, after giving birth to an 10lb [sic] baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin,” the hairstylist began. “I’ve always been fitness obsessed and aware of what I was eating but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don’t quite bounce back to where they were originally.”

LeCroy went on to say, “Recently I was introduced to Dr. Patrick O’Neill and he gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about. Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more.”

The Bravo personality urged those considering plastic surgery, saying, “If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it!”

It’s not the first time she has been open about having cosmetic surgery. In November 2020, she showed off her new breasts after having them surgically augmented. The South Carolina native shared a sexy snap of herself wearing a low-cut crop top, joking in the caption that she’s “blooming.”

A month earlier she shared the first photo of herself pre-surgery, snapping a pic inside the operating room with her surgeon and a nurse.

“If life gives you lemons 🍋, Dr. O’Neill can turn them into melons,” she wrote at the time. “Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again.”

That same month, LeCroy posted a photo of several implants sitting on a shelf. She placed a “coming soon” sticker over the photo.