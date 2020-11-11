Feeling brand new! Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy happily showed off her newly augmented breasts after undergoing surgery last month.

On Tuesday, November 10, LeCroy took to Instagram to debut her new look. Posing in a low-cut light blue crop top, the 30-year-old reality star playfully captioned the pic, “Blooming.”

LeCroy got her procedure done by Dr. Patrick J. O’Neill, who runs O’Neill Plastic Surgery in Charleston, South Carolina. After completing the surgery late last month, the makeup artist shared a photo of herself from the operating room with her surgeon and a nurse.

“If life gives you lemons 🍋 , Dr. O’Neil can turn them to melons,” she wrote on October 24. “Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again.”

The Bravo personality revealed in early October that she had planned to go under the knife. At the time, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of several implants on a shelf. She placed a “Coming Soon” sticker over the pic.

LeCroy then spoke out following concerns from fans about her decision. “I freaked a lot of you out with my implant post,” she said in an Instagram Story video. “Just wanna say, don’t worry about it. Just because I’m having an implant does not mean that I’m coming with boobs as big as my head.”

The hairstylist continued, “I promise you Dr. O’Neill and I have decided we are going to stay as natural as possible. I am going to try to keep the same size that I have right now, but just an implant, and once you have children, guys, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about — if you’re a mom, you already do.”

During her recovery period, LeCroy said her breasts didn’t feel “that bad.” However, she did admit to being a “bit bruised” and “swollen” from the alteration.

“Having my abdominal muscles put back together was one of probably the worst pains I’ve ever been in,” she explained in an Instagram Story video. “That’s why this recovery is going to take me a little bit longer than just the chest, but, I mean, right now I’m liking what I’m seeing. I can’t see much considering it’s only been the fourth day and, in another week, I’ll be able to go and have everything taken off and see what I look like.”

LeCroy has documented the various treatments she’s received from Dr. O’Neill across her Instagram Story. In a highlight titled “Dr. O’Neill,” she shared footage from her dermaplaning procedure and her hydrafacial.