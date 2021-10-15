Fingers crossed Bravo cameras are rolling in Charleston! As Madison LeCroy celebrates her engagement, Southern Charm fans can’t help but wonder how her ex Austen Kroll feels about her moving on with Brett Randle.

“He’s never met her fiancé, nor has he gotten the chance to see them together, so it’s hard for him to form an opinion about Brett,” one source tells Us Weekly, noting that Kroll, 34, is “still taking in the engagement news” as he feels it happened quickly.

A second source close to the Winter House star tells Us that Kroll is “completely unbothered” after LeCroy, 31, announced proposal details via Amazon Live on Thursday, October 14.

“He was enjoying a BBQ with Craig [Conover], Shep [Rose] and [John] Pringle when the ‘news’ broke,” the insider says. “When the time comes for Austen to get engaged, he won’t make it an infomercial.”

LeCroy and Kroll’s rocky romance played out on season 6 of Southern Charm, with the twosome confirming they were over for good in December 2020. She met Randle during a vacation in the spring, and he popped the question seven months later. According to the first source, the Kings Calling Brewing Co. and the hairdresser “remained friends” as they “run in the same friend group.”

“They still communicate, so it’s not like after they broke up, they completely stopped talking to each other,” the source says. “That’s what also makes it hard for Austen because she’s still in his life.”

Kroll, for his part, has not publicly reacted to LeCroy’s engagement news. She told Us earlier this week that his response to the wedding news hadn’t “even crossed” her mind.

“I don’t think that the lifestyle that I want for myself and my son is something he’s really even interested [in],” LeCroy told Us, referring to Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hudges. “It’s going to be hard for him to understand why I do want to get married and do want to have kids in that kind of situation. I don’t think that’s something he really wants to do.”

While Southern Charm is expected to return for season 7 with both Kroll and LeCroy on the cast, his love life will first be on display on Winter House. In the trailer for the series, which debuts this month, he is seen in a love triangle with Summer House costars Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller.

“He’s not ready for a big commitment of marriage right now and just wants to have fun,” the first source tells Us. “Madison, clearly, wants the opposite.”

LeCroy, for her part, told Us that she reached out to him after the teaser — which included Kroll mentioning his ex reaching out to him — dropped last month.

“When I first saw the trailer for Winter House, I actually called him and he was like, ‘I can’t talk about this right now.’ And I said, ‘No, I actually was calling to tell you, like, good for you,’” she said on September 29. “‘Like, you look like the GOAT here. I mean, all these girls are fighting over you.’ I was, like, ‘You’ve been insecure before in the past. So this should, like, boost your confidence through the roof and good. I’m happy for you.’”

With reporting by Diana Cooper