Saltwater Hair Kristin Cavallari Enjoys Tropical Getaway With 3 Kids Pics

Out of office! Kristin Cavallari left behind the Tennessee heat for a tropical destination as she celebrated the holiday weekend with her three children.

The Uncommon James founder, 35, jetted off to Turks and Caicos over the weekend to ring in the 4th of July with sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, by her side. The mom of three, who shares her kids with estranged husband Jay Cutler, documented the trip via social media.

“My favorite boys,” Cavallari wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 2, alongside a photo of her sharing a kiss with her sons while swimming.

The Laguna Beach alum couldn’t help but smile as both Camden and Jaxon held onto her in the water. The following day, the crew headed out for a boat day with Cavallari wearing a beige sunhat, crochet coverup and black bikini.

The Balancing in Heels author’s day at sea included her little ones gathering “fresh conch” and playing with the giant shells on the dock. During the outing, Cavallari let her locks go free as she soaked up the sun and sipped on a beer.

“That wild saltwater hair,” she captioned one Instagram Story on Sunday, July 3, showing off her wavy ‘do.

The former reality star shared a sweet video of her boys wearing matching fireworks-printed swim trunks while dancing on the boat. “Party like a rockstar, bro,” she jokingly captioned the clip.

Cavallari later gave fans a glimpse at her nighttime look, which included a white tank top, stripped skirt and white heels. The True Roots author’s mini-mi Saylor could be seen in the corner of the snap wearing a similar beachy ensemble.

The Hills alum’s escape to paradise came just days after she exclusively told Us Weekly about her life as a mother of three. Cavallari confessed on June 25 that she thinks she’s “done” having kids following her April 2020 split from Cutler, 39, to whom she was married to for seven years.

“My life feels very full. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I’m not out there looking to have more kids,” she explained. “It’d be one thing if I met someone and they didn’t have kids or something, but I feel very happy with my three.”

The “Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen” podcast cohost also opened up about her positive body image, explaining that after focusing on weightlifting and a healthy lifestyle she is “happy” with her current weight.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” Cavallari told Us, pointing out that while looking at past pictures she was “shocked at how thin” she’d become. “I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

The Uncommon Beauty founder added: “I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

