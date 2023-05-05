These Sandals Have Surprisingly Good Arch Support for a Higher-Heeled Shoe

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We don’t come across a ton of high heels that put a focus on proper arch support into the shoe design. You’re already putting the foot into a somewhat unnatural position, so the right level of comfort is compromised.

But that’s not to say you can’t offset that added heel height with details that make wearing the shoes more comfortable. These sandals from Vionic are proof of that!

These sandals are outfitted with a substantial three-inch block heel, which is pretty tall considering there isn’t a platform on the front of the shoe to balance out that height. But the Vionic brand is known for its outstanding arch support in all of its shoe styles, and these heels are no exception. Shoppers report that they felt that emphasis on making these heels as comfortable and supportive as possible when they slipped their feet inside. The footbed is curved in all of the right spots, as opposed to just being flat, which truly makes all the difference!

One reviewer even mentioned that their doctor advised them to “not to wear heels anymore,” but they were able to get away with wearing a pair thanks to these sandals. Another noted that although they were “concerned” about the heel height, they felt “balanced and stable” with these shoes on. It’s such a relief to find a pair of heels that can give you the lift you want without the discomfort we often experience!

Aside from the supportive design, the overall look of these shoes is what drew Us to them. They’re classically elegant yet modern and fresh at the same time. We love the double-straps and the buckle accent on the shoes, plus the square toe offers the perfect trendy touch. They’re elevated yet simple and can go with so many different outfits, whether you’re going casual or dressy. You can get these heels in a number of different colors, and they’re made in either classic soft leather or suede. If you haven’t found your staple heel for the upcoming season yet, we think we may have just found it right here!

