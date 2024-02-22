Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know how it is — you need a haircare refresh, but don’t know where to start. There are seemingly endless products out there promising this or that, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money (or any money, for that matter) on a product that doesn’t work — or worse, on a product that works, but against you. We’ve all been there, and it’s definitely not fun!

But if you enter the labyrinth of the haircare web, you’ll probably be stuck for a while. The best case scenario would be a one- (or two-) stop shop for all of your haircare needs that 1. doesn’t break the bank and 2. has high-quality products that actually work. Target and Walmart are labyrinths in themselves — with everything from furniture and socks to dog toys and cocoa powder — but both have a surprising amount of haircare products.

Related: This 5-in-1 Hair Primer Visibly Shines and Softens in a Single Use We all love a little instant gratification, especially when we take a risk trying something new. This couldn’t be more true than with hair products which, for better or for worse, can wow Us. This can be in either a positive “Oh wow!” — or an unfortunate “Oh… wow…” alternative. We’re always seeking fast-acting haircare […]

Now, “more” doesn’t mean better. Just as with any store, there are some hits and many misses. We’ve tried a variety for ourselves (for better or for worse) and gathered the “best of everything” — whether you’re on the lookout for the best heat protectant, leave-in conditioner, everyday shampoo and conditioner, dry shampoo or hydrating mask, there’s a product waiting for you at one of your favorite superstores. See our picks below!

The Best Everyday Shampoo

This shampoo is new and it already has thousands singing its praises. Infused with peony, rose water and quinoa protein, it’s a treat for your hair and your senses!

Get the Method Pure Peace Volumizing Shampoo for $11 at Walmart!

The Best Texturizing Spray

Beach babe who? This spray will give you the volume and texture you’re looking for without drying out your hair. It works for any and all hair types!

Get the Foxybae Beach, Please Sea Salt Hairspray for $13 at Walmart!

The Best Hydrating Masque

Reduce frizz, fight static, strengthen strands, block UV damage and replenish moisture in one go. All it takes is a use or two a week for silky soft, lusciously smooth hair.

Get the Maria Nila True Soft Hair Masque for $36 at Walmart!

The Best Everyday Conditioner

This conditioner contains powerful natural ingredients like monoi oil, squalane and hydrolyzed rice protein to provide a daily dose of hydration and nourishment.

Get the Saltair Moisture Bound Hydrating Conditioner for $12 at Target!

Related: 18 Best Adidas Clothing and Shoe Deals Up to 65% Off — Until Friday Happy Presidents’ Day, friends! People often associate Presidents’ Day deals with furniture, mattresses, televisions and appliances, but some footwear, clothing and accessory brands are having major sales too. Adidas is one of them, offering up to 65% off from now until February 23. Yes, you read that right — this Presidents’ Day sale is essentially […]

The Best Heat Protectant

Unlike traditional heat protectants, this formula is a cream, not a spray. It works to rebuild damaged strands while blocking heat and adding shine.

Get the Maria Nila Cream Heat Spray for $23 at Walmart!

The Best Dry Shampoo

Ready to freshen up? This dry shampoo yields instant volume and a clean, just-showered look. No white residue, sulfates, parabens or mineral oils needed!

Get the Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo for $14 at Target!