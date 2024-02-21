Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all love a little instant gratification, especially when we take a risk trying something new. This couldn’t be more true than with hair products which, for better or for worse, can wow Us. This can be in either a positive “Oh wow!” — or an unfortunate “Oh… wow…” alternative.

We’re always seeking fast-acting haircare products that “instantly transform” our locks, but imagine what a fast-acting yet faulty product could do. You may be left with a disaster on your head for the whole world to see — your boss, boyfriend, mother, nail tech and anyone else that you cross paths with on the daily. If you’ve had a hair disaster in the past, we don’t mean to reopen that painful memory, but the point is that “fast-acting” isn’t a good thing unless there’s a good product behind it.

And we know what you’re thinking: finding a good product can be a guessing game in itself! Yes, it is, but that’s why we’re here. We found a safe all-in-one product that won’t leave you with a haircare disaster; rather, you’ll be left with silky smooth, soft, strong and shiny hair after just a single application. (You read that right!)

Get the Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Hair Primer Leave-In Treatment for $15 at Amazon!

This Korean hair primer uses a protein complex of eight herbal extracts to transform the texture of your hair — and by transform, we mean transform. Instead of just hydrating or just smoothing, this product is designed to do it all: smooth, polish, hydrate, repair and protect from heat (and smell flawless while doing so). Count Us in!

As a leave-in treatment, you simply apply this five-in-one cream before styling. Whether you’re blow drying, curling or straightening your hair, you can rest easy knowing that your hair is having a spa day of its own. It will be protected, hydrated and undergoing intensive repair while you do what you do. Soft and shiny locks make any hairstyle look like a million bucks, so it’s a feedback loop of wins on all sides!

The formula doesn’t use any parabens, sulfates or other harmful ingredients, making it gentle enough for all hair types. Reviewers with curly, straight, fine, thick, thin and everything in between love the product, with one saying it deserves “10 out of five stars”.

“As soon as I tried this primer product, I fell in love with doing my hair again,” she said. “It makes my curly graying hair soft, shiny, bouncy and full of life. You need no other hair styling products when you use this. It is literally everything you need in one product. As soon as I tried this, I went back and ordered two more tubes because I never want to be without it. Smells great and very easy to use!”

