There are certain things we can’t control in life: the weather, the past, the price of gas, taxes, aging. With the latter situation comes finer lines, occasional aches, pains and gray hairs, among many other things. While we can’t control the fact that we get older, we can, in some capacity, control how gracefully we age.

For some, that means eating plenty of fruits and veggies, using sunscreen, exercising daily, moisturizing skin and taking vitamins. Even if you do “everything right,” however, there are certain things that are out of your control. But there are plenty of other things that only seem out of your control; hair loss is one of those pesky problems that may seem like a lost cause, but it truly doesn’t have to be! Miracle-granting haircare products do exist, and we may have just found yours.

Get the Maple Holistics Ultra Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This shampoo is one of the simplest ways to potentially thicken your hair without making any major changes to your current routine. It uses real, natural ingredients to hydrate your scalp, restore body, boost volume and nourish your locks. If you deal with dandruff, this formula is designed to help with that too! The combination of B vitamins and essential oils is the power pair you probably haven’t tried yet.

Ingredients like biotin, zinc, primrose oil, rosemary oil, keratin and jojoba oil work together to cleanse follicles and strengthen hair while replenishing moisture. It’s made with all of the ingredients you want and none of those you don’t — we’re talking no sulfates, parabens, animal products or other damaging chemicals that are present in most hair growth shampoos. Maple Holistics is also dedicated to sustainability and ethics, so you can feel great about what you’re adding to your shower shelf!

This biotin shampoo is sandalwood-scented, making it the perfect unisex shampoo men and women can both enjoy. If you have dry hair, fine hair, thin hair or a combination of the above, you’re covered! Thicker, softer and fuller hair is much simpler than it seems. To maximize the benefits, rinse hair, apply and allow it to absorb for a few minutes before rinsing it out and applying conditioner.

Reviewers rave about the product — one said she “couldn’t wait” to write her review. “When I took a shower there would be so much hair in the drain,” she gushed, “I came across this Biotin shampoo and I read all the reviews. People actually saying that after a few uses, they could see new hair sprouting. And there were even some pictures that looked pretty encouraging. So I ordered it. I washed my hair immediately the day I got it. The first thing that floored me there was NO hair in my hair catcher in my drain after I washed my hair. It has now been less than 2 weeks, I’ve used it like 3 or 4 times, and I have NEW HAIR SPROUTING like new grass in my thinning spots. I swear to you I do. On both sides of my hairline, AND filling in my hairline in my bangs. I don’t even know what else to say but that this stuff is a miracle. Nothing less.”

See? Hair loss isn’t a hopeless cause — this shampoo may do what others claim to accomplish!

