Unless you’ve been living under a beauty rock, you’ve probably heard of the viral Dyson Airwrap curler which relies on air — not heat — to simultaneously dry and curl your locks. It’s nothing short of magic, somehow creating beautiful, bouncy curls without the excess damage. Some even call it the “next big thing” for people who love the look of curls — but not enough to fry their strands to the point of splitting ends.

We want to try it too… but the Airwrap will currently set you back more than half a grand, and that’s simply not in budget for many of Us. That said, the idea of using air as opposed to an iron isn’t 100% unique to the pricey tool. We found a three-in-one option which uses ionic air vents to straighten, wave and curl your mane for just over $50. Whether you have long hair, short hair, frizzy hair fine hair, curly hair or anything in between, this tool is designed to tame your hair (safely)!

Get the Tymo 360 Airflow Curling Iron for $56 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Just like the Airwrap, you’ll get a salon-quality look that lasts for up to 48 hours. While this tool doesn’t have the blow dry feature of the Dyson magic wand, it still allows you to reduce styling time and, of course, heat damage. The 360 degree cool air flow is equally distributed to give you a consistently perfect curl (if you choose to curl) and remove the possibility of overheating an area of your hair. It’s a very innovative design, if you ask Us!

The ceramic plate is covered with a ceramic coating to reduce friction, another measure to prevent damage and breakage. Five heat settings allow you to customize the temperature to suit your hair’s needs, so there’s no unnecessary heat! Plus, given the design of the tool, you won’t get creases, stiff curls or overly coiled sections — just a flowy, soft, smooth looking coif that people won’t stop admiring.

Like a regular curling iron, you simply insert a 1-inch section of hair, twist and glide down to the end of the section. That’s all! It tames frizz in the process, so you’re left with a sleek shine that you’re going to want every day. And since it’s ultra-lightweight, you can bring it with you while traveling. Vacation flyaways no more!

And if we’re thinking from a strictly logistical standpoint, this tool can free up precious space in your bathroom. Why have three tools when you can have one that does it all?

