Good hair days have an undeniable way of improving your mood. No matter what comes your way, knowing your hair looks great eases the stress you may encounter. As good as it feels to sport a perfectly styled mane, we can’t deny how involved the process is. From cleansing and conditioning, to deep conditioning and strengthening treatments, there are so many steps to take before you get to the point of actually styling it.

When it’s finally time to style, the process becomes even more lengthy. Blow drying and heat-styling methods, like straightening and curling, add to the already extensive routine. Dyson offers much-needed relief courtesy of the Airwrap Multi-Styler. A favorite of countless celebs and influencers, the multi-use styler is now on sale at Amazon if purchased with a $119 coupon that’s available at checkout.

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is a cult classic which helps to achieve styling goals without putting your strands at risk for damage due to extreme heat. Trendy and chic, the attachments come in a sleek nickel and copper shade and a durable presentation case. The magic behind the system lies in a Coanda airflow, which provides suction to attract and self-wrap hair in two directions to create curls and waves. The innovative styling system features attachments to curl, dry and smooth strands.

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Pros Simplifies the styling process

Easy to use

Doesn't use extreme heat

Cons Still pricey — but we love a discount! Was $599 On Sale: $480 You Save 20% See it!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler for just $480 (originally $599) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Ideal for hair that’s chest-length or longer, the set features a smoothing dryer, 1.6 inch long barrel, 1.2 long barrel, firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, presentation case and a filter cleaning brush.

In 2022, the Airwrap went viral on TikTok and instantly flew off shelves after shoppers shared their impressive results online. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and reality star-turned-mogul Kylie Jenner are just two of the many notable names who swear by the styler.

During an Amazon Livestream, DeSorbo revealed that she fell in love with the styler after receiving it as a gift. “The Dyson definitely changed my whole life, changed how I wear my hair daily, and honestly, I feel like it made me look like more of an adult,” she beamed. “I felt like my hair looked better, looked like it was more done rather than just a straight bob.”

Just like the Bravo reality star, shoppers can’t get enough of the styler. “You won’t regret buying this,” one reviewer advised. “Another customer raved about the “stylish,” “effective” and gaming-changing tool. “It’s versatile, easy to use and creates fantastic results,” the reviewer noted.

If you’re looking for new ways to save time, this multi-use styler is a must. Score this cult fave while the $119 coupon is still active to preserve your coins!

