Finding the Best Drugstore Shampoo: A Buyer’s Guide The ideal drugstore shampoo varies from person to person, but all hair needs the same thing: a good cleanser for build-up and a healthy balance of moisture and protein. As a result, understanding your hair type will help you learn exactly what your hair is missing. Fine, smooth hair tends to have a leg-up in the moisture department but needs a squeaky-clean cleanse at the roots. In contrast, coarse, curly hair needs intense hydration to counteract natural dryness. Lastly, bleached hair requires a protein-rich shampoo to strengthen damaged hair bonds. We also recommend owning more than one type of shampoo, since the needs of your scalp and strands can change every day. If you love styling your hair with leave-in conditioners, creams, gels, mousse or hairspray, a clarifying shampoo is a must-have. And if you’re highly active and sweat every day, a gentle clarifier for frequent washes is best. At the very least, owning an everyday shampoo and a clarifying shampoo will give you the most options on each wash day. Check out the important factors you ought to consider before buying drugstore shampoos below.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Shampoo In order to buy the right shampoo for you, consider the following factors. Hair Type Is your hair straight, wavy, curly or coily? And are the strands soft and fine or coarse and dense? Knowing the answers to these questions will help narrow down your choices in the toiletry aisle. For instance, straight hair usually needs equal parts protein and moisture to give you healthy strands, while wavy and curly hair types need more moisture. Soft, fine strands require stronger clarifiers to remove oil and buildup, and coarse strands need hydrating shampoos to prevent dryness and breakage. Scalp Type We often forget that the scalp is skin — and we shouldn't treat it as an extension of our hair. For instance: Clarifying and everyday shampoos are great for normal to oily scalps because they remove oil without causing irritation. Hydrating shampoos are better for dry scalps because they prevent flaking skin. If you have serborrheic dermatitis or dandruff, we recommend talking to a dermatologist about the right products to use and which ingredients you should avoid. You may need to go through a little trial and error to get it right. Irritating Ingredients Certain ingredients can cause inflammation, scaling, and dandruff — so it's important to read the label on the shampoo bottle before you apply. In general, we recommend Hydrating Ingredients Worried that your strands don't get enough moisture? Pay attention to these key hydrators in the ingredient list that will nourish your hair: glycerin, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, coconut oil, argan oil, avocado oil and almond oil. If you're using a moisturizing shampoo that still leaves your hair feeling dry, the product may have too much protein or cleansers that are too strong. Try avoiding ingredients like rice protein, hydrolyzed keratin, hydrolyzed collagen and sodium lauryl or laureth sulfate to see if your hair's moisture level improves. Clarifying Ingredients If you need to strip your hair of product build-up and oils, look for shampoos that contain the following ingredients: sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate, ammonium lauryl sulfate, ammonium laureth sulfate and apple cider vinegar. However, you will need a shampoo with sodium lauryl or laureth sulfate if you use conditioners and leave-in conditioners that contain silicones — lauryl and laureth sulfates can remove silicone build-up, while other clarifiers cannot.