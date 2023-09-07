Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

20 Best Drugstore Shampoos for Fine Hair, Curly Hair and Everything in Between

Written by Jenna Cartusciello

With proper haircare gaining popularity on social media, drugstore shampoos are getting pushed to the wayside. But do expensive haircare products make a huge difference? After testing certain products, reading extensive reviews and analyzing ingredient lists, we would argue that many drugstore options still have merit. The right formula won’t cost you an arm and a leg but will still hydrate, clarify and soothe an irritated scalp without creating greasy roots. So, how do you select the right product?

If you know your hair porosity, you’ll have a much easier time choosing the right shampoo. A quick guide to hair porosity: Low-porosity strands (which don’t absorb water well) need plenty of moisture, medium-porosity hair needs a balance of moisture and protein and high-porosity hair (which absorbs water very well) needs lots of protein to strengthen and repair strands. Your scalp condition — be it dry, oily, flaky, irritated or a combination — will also help you make the right decision. Below, we dive into the best drugstore shampoos based on your hair texture, hair porosity and scalp condition.

