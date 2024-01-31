Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to haircare, sometimes less is more. You don’t need to spend a month’s rent on haircare products to get soft, silky locks and to score curls that hold all day long. There are countless five-star products at places like Target where, let’s be honest, you’re already a regular — it’s just a matter of finding them!
Luckily, there are multiple needles in the haystack — and we’ve listed them all below. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new conditioner, mask, hairspray or heat protectant, we’ve got you covered. Without sacrificing quality, these 18 products are all under $15. Read on for our top picks!
Best Conditioners and Masks
Our Absolute Favorite: Saltair has a few great conditioners on the market, but this one is truly exceptional. It relies on ingredients like monoi, squaline and rice protein to deep condition your hair, taming frizz and adding shine in the process. The formula has a floral scent with hints of sandalwood — it’s heavenly!
- Herbal Essences Smooth Collection Conditioner — $10!
- Native Coconut and Vanilla Moisturizing Conditioner — $10!
- Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Hair Mask — $13!
- OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Conditioner — $13!
- Raw Sugar Healing Power Hair Masque — $10!
- Aussie Paraben-Free Miracle Moist Conditioner — $8!
Best Hairsprays
Our Absolute Favorite: Hairspray is a tough one; it’s not easy to find a product which doesn’t make your hair crispier than a Nature Valley bar. But this firm-hold hairspray keeps your hair soft, while giving it shine and a sleek appearance. Whether you’re in wind or humidity, this hairspray will protect your beautiful curls!
- Garnier Fructis Style Full Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray — $7!
- Suave Max Hold Unscented Hairspray — $4!
- L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hairspray — $13!
- Tresemme Total Volume Hairspray — $7!
Best Heat Protectants
Our Absolute Favorite: Over 6,000 people agree that this “magic” primer is one of the best you’ll find. It is clinically proven to strengthen hair, protect against breakage and keep frizz under wraps. In addition to protecting from heat, it also softens, detangles, adds shine, smoothes and protects against UV rays. The name “10-in-1” makes a lot of sense when you think about it that way!
- SGX NYC Blaze Heat Protection Primer — $8!
- Not Your Mother’s All Eyes on Me 10-in-1 Protectant — $7!
- Herbal Essences Bio Renew Protection Spray — $7!
- TIGI Bed Head Some Like It Hot Heat Protection Spray — $10!
- OGX Protecting and Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray — $8!
Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop $15 and under haircare products at Target here!