If you have oily hair, there’s a good chance you have an unhealthy relationship with dry shampoo (or is that just Us?). It’s not co-dependency — just true dependency. 24 hours post-shower, you’re already looking for the spray, asking yourself why.

One way to decrease the oiliness of your hair is to actually wash it less. While this may seem counterintuitive, it trains your hair to go longer between washes. The more you wash your hair with shampoo, the more oil your scalp produces to compensate for the removed oil. In other words, when you wash it less, your scalp doesn’t produce as much oil. Pretty cool, right?

Yes, but this can only go so far. No matter how diligently you try to train your strands, sometimes your hair’s natural tendencies will overpower your efforts. That’s where a good dry shampoo becomes essential, but many dry shampoos are filled with aerosols, chemicals and ingredients that actually perpetuate your oily scalp issue.

This Tap Secret dry shampoo takes the opposite approach, leaving out all the harmful ingredients and stacking it full of hair-strengthening ingredients like biotin, charcoal and black ginseng powder. If you have naturally oily or greasy hair, want a little more volume or simply crave that freshly showered feel, you’re going to want to check out this dry shampoo!

It isn’t a spray, rather a powder that goes on with a sponge-like applicator. All it takes is a gentle pat on the greasy areas of the scalp, a quick massage to fluff it up and you’re good to go. You can be much more precise than with spray products, ensuring that your hair doesn’t get unreasonably coated in dry shampoo in areas that don’t need it. Just an instant refresh on your scalp!

The compact jar can be easily packed, stored in a purse and traveled with, so you’ll have a reliable way to liven your hair wherever you go. (And no more getting your big spray bottle tossed by TSA!) Speaking of reliable, this dry shampoo has clinical testing to back it up! 90% of participants had an immediate reduction in scalp oiliness, whether caused by oil, sweat or dirt.

Reviewers love how much money they save on dry shampoo, how easy it is to use, the fact that it doesn’t leave a white cast and so much more!

“I’ve tried nearly every dry shampoo product there is — from aerosol sprays to other powders, but NONE of them work as great as this one does. I dislike the sprays because the fragrance is usually just too much for me. They also run out quick. I love that the design of this product — the application is so easy and you can really spot treat problem areas (for me it’s around my ears and forehead line).”

So, for anyone with grease-prone hair, this “unbelievably amazing, holy grail” of a dry shampoo is waiting for you for just $18 on Amazon. Go!

