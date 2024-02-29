Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The cozy girl aesthetic is all about comfortable fashion items you can wear in the house and outdoors. Whether you’re running to sign for a delivery package or making a last-minute grocery store run, the right loungewear pieces can ensure that you look polished when you honestly might have just rolled out of bed.

Thankfully, you can snag luxurious loungewear items at a variety of price points. For as low as $25, you can snag high-quality items that deliver effortlessly comfy vibes. If you enjoy splurging on your favorite fashion finds, don’t worry. You too can slay a loungewear look. From elevated basics to unique two-piece sets and cozy sneakers, we’ve compiled a list of 17 luxurious loungewear items to elevate your wardrobe right now!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: More than 100 shoppers purchased this stunning cable knit V-neck sweater in the past month alone. It’s just that great. You can wear it with everything from leggings and joggers to trousers and flowy skirts this spring — originally $47, now just $30!

2. We Also Love: Stripes are a hit year-round. This luxurious T-shirt can achieve minimalist-approved looks and serve as the perfect contrast for bright, colorful ensembles — just $38!

3. We Can’t Forget: Winter is still hanging around during the beginning of spring. This V-neck sweatshirt features an exaggerated collar that makes it even more chic — originally $56, now just $34!

4. Bonus: If you’re a fan of turtlenecks, add this purple sweater to your cart ASAP. It features a chic ribbed knit design and a stylish drop-shoulder silhouette — originally $55, now just $25!

5. Layering Essential: There’s nothing like a cute tank layered underneath cozy loungewear tops. This Express shirt is a polished basic, courtesy of a fitted silhouette and flattering scoop neckline — now just $28!

6. Cozy Cashmere: There’s no denying the comfort of luxe cashmere fabric. You can team this lightweight Banana Republic sweater with all of your favorite loungewear items like joggers, trousers, and even sneakers — just $150!

7. Crystal Clear: This isn’t your average baby tee. Good American added lustrous crystals to elevate this casual look — just $89!

Bottoms & Two-Piece Sets

8. Business Meets Casual: Are you heading to a business meeting or do you plan to turn into a couch potato? No one will know if they see you in these wide-leg pants from Banana Republic — originally $140, now just $109!

9. Rich Mom-Approved: This stunning two-piece channels the quiet luxury trend and rich mom aesthetic in one. It doesn’t get better than this sweater and skirt combo — just $42!

10. Perfect Pastels: Spring is all about powdery pastel shades. These plush loungewear shorts are the perfect pastel green shade — just $50!

11. Effortless Slay: All it takes is one piece to upgrade a casual outfit. These chic pants from Sanctuary are an elevated take on the cargo pant trend. They feature a flattering high-waist silhouette and multiple pockets for an edgy touch — just $139!

12. Online Exclusive: We don’t know about you, but there’s nothing like an incentive to shop online. Right now, Abercrombie & Fitch is slashing the price tag of the comfiest joggers. Best of all? They’re only available online — originally $80, now just $48!

13. Wide-Leg Win: There’s nothing like traveling in comfortable clothing. This plush two-piece set features a chic sweater and wide-leg pants that deliver an effortless slay — just $56!

Shoes

14. Major Upgrade: If you swooned over celebs like Harry Styles and Bella Hadid wearing Adidas Gazelle sneakers, prepare to be wowed. The classic trainers are back and better with an updated triple-stacked platform to elevate the celeb-approved sneaks — just $120!

15. Comfy Vibes Only: You’ll want to keep these chic and comfy slippers near the door just in case you have to run out to grab a delivery order in a hurry — originally $60, now just $38!

26. Tried ‘N True: Does it get any more luxurious than cozy Uggs? These platform slippers are hit on social media and have been spotted on so many A-listers — just $130!

17. Last But Not Least Football season may be over, but you can still root for your team, courtesy of these fuzzy slippers with your team’s logo — just $33!

