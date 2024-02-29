Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

17 Luxurious Loungewear Pieces Starting At $25

By
starting at 25
Various

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The cozy girl aesthetic is all about comfortable fashion items you can wear in the house and outdoors. Whether you’re running to sign for a delivery package or making a last-minute grocery store run, the right loungewear pieces can ensure that you look polished when you honestly might have just rolled out of bed.

Related: 18 Rich Mom Finds From Nordstrom That Are Trending for Spring — Starting at $28

Thankfully, you can snag luxurious loungewear items at a variety of price points. For as low as $25, you can snag high-quality items that deliver effortlessly comfy vibes. If you enjoy splurging on your favorite fashion finds, don’t worry. You too can slay a loungewear look. From elevated basics to unique two-piece sets and cozy sneakers, we’ve compiled a list of 17 luxurious loungewear items to elevate your wardrobe right now!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: More than 100 shoppers purchased this stunning cable knit V-neck sweater in the past month alone. It’s just that great. You can wear it with everything from leggings and joggers to trousers and flowy skirts this spring — originally $47, now just $30!

2. We Also Love: Stripes are a hit year-round. This luxurious T-shirt can achieve minimalist-approved looks and serve as the perfect contrast for bright, colorful ensembles — just $38!

3. We Can’t Forget: Winter is still hanging around during the beginning of spring. This V-neck sweatshirt features an exaggerated collar that makes it even more chic — originally $56, now just $34!

4. Bonus:  If you’re a fan of turtlenecks, add this purple sweater to your cart ASAP. It features a chic ribbed knit design and a stylish drop-shoulder silhouette — originally $55, now just $25!

5. Layering Essential: There’s nothing like a cute tank layered underneath cozy loungewear tops. This Express shirt is a polished basic, courtesy of a fitted silhouette and flattering scoop neckline — now just $28!

6. Cozy Cashmere: There’s no denying the comfort of luxe cashmere fabric. You can team this lightweight Banana Republic sweater with all of your favorite loungewear items like joggers, trousers, and even sneakers — just $150!

7. Crystal Clear: This isn’t your average baby tee. Good American added lustrous crystals to elevate this casual look — just $89!

Bottoms & Two-Piece Sets

8. Business Meets Casual: Are you heading to a business meeting or do you plan to turn into a couch potato? No one will know if they see you in these wide-leg pants from Banana Republic — originally $140, now just $109!

9. Rich Mom-Approved: This stunning two-piece channels the quiet luxury trend and rich mom aesthetic in one. It doesn’t get better than this sweater and skirt combo — just $42!

10. Perfect Pastels: Spring is all about powdery pastel shades. These plush loungewear shorts are the perfect pastel green shade — just $50!

11. Effortless Slay: All it takes is one piece to upgrade a casual outfit. These chic pants from Sanctuary are an elevated take on the cargo pant trend. They feature a flattering high-waist silhouette and multiple pockets for an edgy touch — just $139!

12. Online Exclusive: We don’t know about you, but there’s nothing like an incentive to shop online. Right now, Abercrombie & Fitch is slashing the price tag of the comfiest joggers. Best of all? They’re only available online — originally $80, now just $48!

13. Wide-Leg Win: There’s nothing like traveling in comfortable clothing. This plush two-piece set features a chic sweater and wide-leg pants that deliver an effortless slay — just $56!

Shoes

14. Major Upgrade: If you swooned over celebs like Harry Styles and Bella Hadid wearing Adidas Gazelle sneakers, prepare to be wowed. The classic trainers are back and better with an updated triple-stacked platform to elevate the celeb-approved sneaks — just $120!

15. Comfy Vibes Only: You’ll want to keep these chic and comfy slippers near the door just in case you have to run out to grab a delivery order in a hurry — originally $60, now just $38!

26. Tried ‘N True: Does it get any more luxurious than cozy Uggs? These platform slippers are hit on social media and have been spotted on so many A-listers — just $130!

17. Last But Not Least Football season may be over, but you can still root for your team, courtesy of these fuzzy slippers with your team’s logo — just $33!

Related: 17 Cozy Loungewear Fashion Finds Under $50

amazon-tommy-hilfiger-polka-dot-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Chiffon Tommy Hilfiger Dress Is $80 Off If You’re Fast View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!