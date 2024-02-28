Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In the rich mom world, it would be a sin not to have your closet sufficiently stocked before an upcoming season. And right now, aspiring rich moms around the world are gearing up for spring — finding all of the trendiest pieces for warm brunches and resort getaways. Knowing that a rich mom-approved shopping destination is Nordstrom, we gathered up 18 trendy spring fashion pieces from the retailer so you can snag the aesthetic.

Dressing for spring is all about mastering the art of layering for the unpredictable weather, as well as finding pieces that match the mood board. Think pastels, florals and lighter fabrics. We found all of that and more in our roundup including boho floral dresses, linen fashion picks and spring-style handbags. Keep on scrolling to shop our lineup of rich mom-style fashion pieces from Nordstrom that are all trending for spring — starting at just $28!

1. Rosette Wrap Skirt: There’s no doubt you’ll get compliments in this mini wrap skirt from Endless Rose that features a charming flower appliqué on the front closure — just $80!

2. Boho Babe: Boho rich moms will love this Petal & Pup floral midi dress that has a drawstring waist, ruffle-tiered skirt and button-up bodice — just $79!

3. Spring Sneakers: What I love about these Converse sneakers is how well they pair with all kinds of spring outfits whether you’re wearing a long, flowy dress or a pair of capris and a T-shirt — just $90!

4. Sweet Sundress: Known for their flowy, boho-chic styles, this Free People sundress features a sweetheart neckline, puff sleeves, a tiered skirt and a ruched bodice — splurge for $168!

5. The Tote Bag: A popular rich mom style, the Marc Jacobs classic Tote Bag is perfect for carrying all of the essentials and even comes in two spring-theme colors — lime green and lilac — splurge for $395!

6. Cute Capris: Rich moms like Julia Fox have started wearing capris like this straight ankle style, a spring 2024 trend — just $68!

7. Flouncy Florals: With its belted waist, midi length, ruffled bell sleeves and flouncy tiered skirt, this vibrant floral dress is flattering on just about every shopper — just $69!

8. Cue the Quilts: Another spring 2024 trend, this quilted jacket has a slouchy, relaxed silhouette, defined piping and a vibrant floral design — dreamy for farmer’s market outings — splurge for $198!

9. Hi-Cut Cami: If you’re in the market for a body-contouring bodysuit, look no further than this Skims cami-style bodysuit that has a seamless construction, high-cut legs and a super soft fabric — just $60!

10. Everyday Essential: Every spring wardrobe needs a basic cropped T-shirt to pair with everything from midi skirts to cargo pants — just $28!

11. Beautiful Blazer: Made with a relaxed fit and lightweight fabric, this blazer from Open Edit is lightweight enough for warm spring days but also acts as a lovely layer — just $80!

12. Pretty Polka Dots: This midi dress has a cute polka dot fabric, sweetheart neckline and slit flared skirt that makes it ideal for going from day to night — just $79!

13. Chic Shoulder Bag: Give your spring bag collection an instant upgrade with this mini shoulder bag from Strathberry that boasts calfskin leather, beautiful gold hardware and a soft, structured silhouette – $645!

14. Trending Trousers: Embody rich mom energy at the office with these lightweight, pleated trousers from Open Edit that come in several colors — just $70!

15. Living for Linen: Manifest warmer weather with these chic linen pants that have a wide-leg silhouette, a high waistline and hidden zip closure — just $79!

16. Curve Complementing: Made with a high-quality stretchy denim fabric, a contoured high waist and straight silhouette, these Good American jeans will flatter all of your curves — just $99!

17. Sleek Sandals: If you’re looking for a pair of sandals that will match all of your new spring outfits, these Miramar Slide Sandals from Vionic are the perfect pick — just $120!

18. Jump for Jumpsuit: Great for days you need a quick outfit, pair this jumpsuit with some sandals, your favorite jewelry and a crossbody bag — just $69!

