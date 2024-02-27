Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Worrying that sweater weather may soon be coming to an end? Many of us have already begun experiencing unseasonably warm weather, and we know hotter days are still to come. We love a little sunshine, but we hate giving up our knits!

Related: This Cozy Sweater Nails the Contrast Stitching Microtrend If you’re a big sweater fan, there’s no doubt you’ve seen the contrast stitching microtrend happening on social media, from TikTok to Instagram. Basically, one part of your sweater is one color, while the stitching is another color entirely. For instance, you could wear a white sweater with contrasting black stitching. Not only is it […]

So . . . how about we don’t? Maybe you’ll want to store away your heavy turtlenecks and chunky pullovers for a while, but that doesn’t mean you have to live a sweater-free lifestyle. You just need to grab something more appropriate for spring and summer weather. How about we link you right to it?

Get the Ermonn Crochet Cardigan Sweater (originally $44) on sale for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a super lightweight cardigan with a patterned loose crochet design, offering plenty of breezy breathability. It has an open front — no buttons! — and a roomy, slouchy fit. It’s also nice and soft, as all sweaters should be.

This airy cardigan has dropped shoulder seams, leading to a batwing-sleeve effect. These sleeves also have loosely cuffed wrists. The sweater itself has a longer-reaching hem too, hitting around the upper thigh.

This Ermonn cardigan comes in not just a few colors, but 28. You could choose from numerous neutrals, brighter pops and all that’s in between. It’s so nice to have options! Stick with something classic or explore the color wheel a little bit for a spring vibe!

This cardigan is a hit with shoppers, garnering over 4,000 reviews (so far). Even those who were initially skeptical are now in love. “I was afraid it was gonna be really delicate and maybe only good for 1 use,” one reviewer wrote. “I was wrong. I’ve had it for almost 2 months and it’s held up nicely!”

Another noted, “It feels and looks like a more expensive piece. I tossed it on for a flight the other day with a t-shirt and jeans; I got a ton of compliments.” Any piece that draws in compliments like that is one we need in our wardrobe!

As noted by the above reviewer, this cardigan will be perfect for everyday outfits like tees and jeans, but it’s a very versatile piece. You could also wear it with a floral dress, or perhaps with a mock-neck blouse and midi slip skirt. How about with a flowy jumpsuit and heeled booties? So cute!

Not your style? Shop more from Ermonn here and explore other cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us