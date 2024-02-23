Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Yeehaw! Where are our country babes at? Even if you’ve just started dipping your toe into the genre, we’re swinging our saloon doors open and welcoming you in with open arms.
Ever since Beyoncé announced her forthcoming album, Act II, we’ve been dying to add some country flair to our wardrobe. If “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” are of any indication, we’re going to be diving deep into the western aesthetic for 2024. Shop our favorite clothing, shoe and accessory finds from Amazon to prep for this already unforgettable fashion and music era!
GelConnie Bolo Tie
A number one bestseller on Amazon — and an affordable favorite — this bolo tie will be your go-to accessory for perfecting the country vibe. Wear it in place of a necklace to countrify any outfit. We love this silver cowboy hat design, but the Amazon page has loads of different options for you to check out. You can also shop this necklace for a more subtle take on this style!
Soly Hux Fringe Trim Vest
A little fringe never hurt anybody! In fact, it’s always treated us well. The fringe hem on this long, suede-like vest offers just the right amount of western flair, coordinating beautifully with the waterfall drape of the piece. Grab this vest in three shades of brown, black or navy!
Dingo Primrose Embroidered Floral Boots
It goes without saying that we all need at least one pair of cowboy boots at the ready on our shoe rack. This shorter floral pick will be great for spring and will look so cute with dresses and miniskirts. This boot comes in many great colors, but this is Queen Bey we’re talking about, so you know we had to showcase the silver!
Topacc Western Metal Concho Belt
It was so hard narrowing down the belt options, as belts are another necessity for elevating basically any country outfit. When we found ourselves unable to turn away from this chain belt, however, we knew it was the one. You can dress this concho belt up or down — either way, it’s bound to pull in compliments. Need something with a stronger hold? Check out this other western-inspired pick!
FGSS Felt Wide-Brim Cowgirl Hat
You can instantly make any outfit an Act II-approved look with the addition of a cowgirl hat. We like this one because it’s on the smaller side, which might be a more accessible starting point if you’ve never worn one before. That said, its cool design is a must for experienced cowgirls as well!
Lillusory Square-Neck Mini Dress
We’d seriously love to see this dress with any and all of the items we listed above — even all at the same time! The perfect outfit. The voluminous sleeves go so perfectly with the ruffled and smocked details of this cotton frock. How can we choose just one color?
Doobo Silky Bandanas (Three-Pack)
We all know and love bandanas, but we’re head over heels for this silky style, which levels up the look. Wear it numerous ways around your neck or as a headband or headscarf — or even as a bag accessory. There are five pack options, each with three different colors!
Sidefeel Destroyed Flared Jeans
These elastic-waist jeans are an impeccable blend of comfort and style. We love this rusty brown colorway, but there are numerous others you could grab that will work with this aesthetic. With over 17,000 reviews, we have a good feeling you’re going to love these pants!
Wrangler Western Tote Bag
A handbag that matches your look will just level up your entire vibe. This small patterned tote is our pick. It has an eye-catching look, and we love that in addition to the top handles, it has a wide strap for hands-free carry and comfort!
