Refresh Your Boho-Chic Wardrobe With These 17 Earthy Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Boho-chic babes, gather ’round the fire! We love your earthy, flowy, retro-inspired style so much — and we’ve recently come up with a list of pieces we think you’re really, really going to like.

From affordable Amazon finds to pricier picks from across the internet that will last and last, we’ve curated a collection of boho-chic fashion pieces available to buy online now. So, what are we waiting for? Shop below!

Related: 17 Luxurious Pieces to Nail the Rich Mom Aesthetic This Spring We don’t know about you, but we’re having a blast when it comes to fashion lately. In recent years, viral style aesthetics have emerged, allowing Us to revamp our wardrobe with fun pieces we can style in various ways. From quiet luxury to the newly minted mob wife trend, there are so vibrant vibes emerging […]

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Can’t decide between long and short sleeves? Meet somewhere in the middle with this airy Sidefeel crochet top!

2. What a Stud! The contrasting stud details and ruffles on this Dokotoo top prove that opposites attract. We’re all in!

3. Linen Love! Prep for warm weather outings with this Abercrombie & Fitch linen-blend top. The lace-up back is just about the prettiest thing ever!

4. Flower Power! A hippie-inspired closet obviously needs some flowers! The dainty flower print on this flowy Naggoo tunic is so good!

5. Sweater Weather! Add in a dash of the coquette aesthetic and you’ve got this Lulus floral pullover sweater. Stunning!

Bottoms

6. Patching Things Up! The wide-leg fit! The stretchy waistband! The absolutely gorgeous patchwork design! The price! Obviously we’re love with these Happy Sailed palazzo pants!

7. In Tiers! Tiered dresses are great, but these Floerns tiered pants? Irresistible. They come in so many colors!

8. Pretty Pleats! You can easily dress this pleated maxi skirt up or down. Grab it on sale at Banana Republic Factory!

9. Two in One! Grab these Naggoo shorts from Amazon for a skirt look in the front and a shorts look in the back!

Related: On Sale! This Oversized Tee Might Be the Most Perfect T-Shirt to Ever Exist A T-shirt is the most basic basic there is. It’s an essential — something we all wear, no matter how much our overall personal style differs from person to person. So . . . why is it so difficult to find one we really, really like? It’s easy to get by with any old tee, […]

Dresses

10. Tassel Time! This R.Vivimos dress is the epitome of boho-chic fashion. The tassels, the florals, the flow, the colors — such a shopping win!

11. Designer Duds! If you’re okay with a little splurge, you need to check out this cotton Tory Burch dress. Grab it for your next beach vacation!

12. Formal Foray! Need a dress to wear to a wedding or another fancy event? This off-the-shoulder Zesica dress will turn heads!

13. Feel the Flow! The combination of the tiered skirt and button-up style on this R.Vivimos dress is heavenly. Such an exceptional piece!

Jumpsuits and Rompers

14. Smock Top! With its shirred bodice and flowy hems, this floral Earkoha jumpsuit was bound to stand out. Compliments: incoming!

15. Cool Corduroy! Sleek yet chill, soft yet sophisticated, this Lulus skort romper is so fabulous in both colors!

16. The Boho Twist! This Fiona Jolin jumpsuit puts a boho-chic spin on the classic overalls style. Now that we’ve found it, we need it!

17. Last but Not Least! This playful, beachy Valphsio romper would look so perfect with a wide-brim sun hat and sandals. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us