Romp Into Spring With This Fluttery Floral Bodysuit – Just $14!

You’re probably already aware of how versatile a bodysuit can be. But you probably only usually consider bodysuits as black and beige or nude sleeved or sleeveless foundations for outfits that you build on – not the center of a look. Well, if that’s how you’ve seen them all this time, you might consider changing your mind a bit and your perceptions. Some bodysuits are more like the fresh centerpiece of outfits that you build.

That’s especially true of one that we found at Walmart, which you can bring home for less than $20. The Celebrity Pink Flutter Sleeve Bodysuit hides its status as a bodysuit well, if that’s what you’re looking to do. But if you prefer to wear it like one, you can do that too. What sets it apart, however, is its beautiful flutter sleeves and pink floral look. It’s just like a gorgeous blouse you’d buy off of the shelf!

It also features eyelet details that make it more suitable to wear out and about each day, with a thong bottom and bottom snap closure to make getting it on and off as easy as pie. It’s like a business casual top built in to the rest of your outfit!

If you’ve been a bit hesitant about buying a bodysuit before because you weren’t quite cognizant of what it might look like or how you could use it, this is the perfect one to start with. Not only does it look absolutely perfect for spring and warmer weather, but it’s certainly affordable. Pick one or two up today and experiment with making some great new outfits!

