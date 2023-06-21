The 10 Best Shapewear Bodysuits for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always gravitate towards bodysuits in the summer. Not only are they comfy, they’re easy to wear and go with practically any ensemble. You can rock them with cutoff shorts in the daytime and cute miniskirts for fun nights out. Plus, most of the time you don’t even have to wear a bra thanks to how supportive they are — the ultimate added bonus. The fewer layers to wear in the summer, the better!

When we decided to shop for new bodysuit styles for the season, we went into the mission with a specific focus. The bodysuits we selected have shapewear details, which create slimming effects — whether due to the material they’re made from or the construction itself. If you want to know which styles we’re scooping up, read on and prepare to wow all season long!

This Notched Bodysuit

This bodysuit is stitched to help smooth and shape your figure, plus the thicker scuba-like material only enhances the handy slimming effect!

Get the Good American Scuba Corset Bodysuit for $105 at Nordstrom!

This Plunge Bodysuit

Shoppers are obsessed with the softness of the material and adore the versatility of this bodysuit.

Get the Free People Intimately FP Keep It Sleek Bodysuit for prices starting at $46 at Nordstrom!

This Size-Inclusive Bodysuit

The size range available ensures you’ll be able to find the right fit of this second-skin bodysuit, regardless of your body type!

Get the SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit for $58 at Nordstrom!

This Corset-Style Bodysuit

This bodysuit takes inspiration from a bustier in its construction to give you a snatched look that’s ideal for glam nights out!

Get the Naked Wardrobe Bustier Shaping Bodysuit for $52 at Nordstrom!

This Flowy Bodysuit

Although this bodysuit has a looser top, there’s tummy control action in the lower belly area to help shape your silhouette!

Get the ASOS Angel Plunge Faux Wrap Bodysuit for $35 at Nordstrom!

This High-Neck Bodysuit

Ribbed materials have a sleek slimming effect, especially when they’re included in a skintight piece like this bodysuit!

Get the YAV Women’s High Neck Ribbed Bodysuit for $24 at Amazon!

This Sultry Halter Bodysuit

Aside from the show-stopping neckline this bodysuit features, shoppers say the thick, double-layer material is seriously figure-flattering!

Get the REORIA Women’s Criss Cross Halter Bodysuit for $23 at Amazon!

This Underwire Bodysuit

This bodysuit features a super snug fit which can seriously cinch you in, while the added underwires beautifully enhance the bust!

Get the FeelinGirl Thong Shapewear Bodysuit for $40 at Amazon!

This Basics Bodysuit Value Set

If you want to stock up on basic bodysuits, this is the set to go with — there’s tighter ribbing in the middle area which can help any tummy look flatter!

Get the OQQ Women’s 3 Piece Spaghetti Strap Bodysuits for prices starting at $24 at Amazon!

This Fun One-Shoulder Bodysuit Set

This bodysuit set has similar construction in the tummy area, but offers a different neckline style if you want to switch things up!

Get the OQQ Women’s 3 Piece One Shoulder Cutout Bodysuits for $36 at Amazon!

