This Cozy Sweater Nails the Contrast Stitching Microtrend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a big sweater fan, there’s no doubt you’ve seen the contrast stitching microtrend happening on social media, from TikTok to Instagram. Basically, one part of your sweater is one color, while the stitching is another color entirely. For instance, you could wear a white sweater with contrasting black stitching. Not only is it stylish, but it makes for a great-looking fashion statement, too.

Related: Act Fast — These Luxe-Looking Sweaters Are All Under $20 Today Winter is still alive and kicking, meaning there’s plenty of time to wear all your warm garments. Whether you prefer chunky knits or furry boots, now is the time to rock ’em before it officially gets too warm. If you need to refresh your winter closet essentials at the last minute, Amazon is ideal — […]

This affordable sweater from Amazon gets it all perfect. If you’re thinking about trying the trend for yourself to see what it looks like, you need to snap up the Kirundo Contrast Knit Oversized Sweater for just $45.

Get the Kirundo Contrast Knit Oversized Sweater at Amazon for $45! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

These sweaters have flared long sleeves and are made from a soft ribbed knit for a nice pop of color and texture. It’ll not only keep you warm, but you’ll look on trend –and you can choose from a variety of colors, too. From candy pink to wine red, there are colors to go with just about anything you have in your wardrobe. They’re absolutely gorgeous and look great on everyone – and there are plenty of sizes to choose from.

Get the Kirundo Contrast Knit Oversized Sweater at Amazon for $45! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is the type of sweater you can wear out to brunch, as work attire, or out while shopping for the day. No matter what the situation, it’s a great-looking sweater that’ll show everyone you’ve got your finger on the pulse of trends (and also obviously have good taste.)

Get the Kirundo Contrast Knit Oversized Sweater at Amazon for $45! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Don’t sleep on the contrast stitch look. It’s an interesting change of pace and can instantly elevate any look, especially since you’ll be standing out from the crowd.

Related: Freak Out for This Funky Color-Block Sweater — Just $34 There are so many different kinds of sweaters out there to choose from. You can find gorgeous solid color sweaters that you can wear any day of the week, funfetti-colored hearts emblazoned on some, and some with large, flashy prints on them. But we happen to think the colorblocking fad is pretty interesting. It’s especially […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Kirundo products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!