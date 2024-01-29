Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are so many different kinds of sweaters out there to choose from. You can find gorgeous solid color sweaters that you can wear any day of the week, funfetti-colored hearts emblazoned on some, and some with large, flashy prints on them. But we happen to think the colorblocking fad is pretty interesting.

It’s especially interesting when the colors are swirled around like a dip dye process, where a swirling pattern of paint is applied to a surface in a trippy, psychedelic pattern. That’s exactly what we’re looking at with this sweater, and we’re going crazy over its subtle style.

Best of all, this sweater won’t break the bank. It can be yours right now in a variety of colors and patterns for just $34 at Amazon.

The Missactiver Mock Neck Colorblock Sweater is a loose, casual sweater with a gorgeous design all over it. It’s made from polyester knit fabric, and comes in a variety of colors, from plenty of greens to reds and oranges and everything in between. This pullover sweater is the perfect look that feels like streetwear and also gives some serious vintage vibes.

It looks great with jeans and feels great to wear alone or layered with another top. If you like spacey, trippy designs, there’s a lot to like about this pullover sweater, especially since you can get it right now for less than $40. And that’s not even on sale, so if it does happen to go cheaper, you’ll get a great sweater for even less.

We’re still very much in the midst of deep winter, where you can always use another sweater to bundle up in. Grab one of these sweaters (or all of the different colors) and turn heads everywhere you go with this fun look.

