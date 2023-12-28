Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Finding the perfect winter sweater should be at the top of your wardrobe wish list this year! Basically, the right sweater can brighten up your mood and keep you warm without overheating. The billowing sleeves of a cozy sweater can feel like snuggly hug — if you choose wisely. It’s a bit of a struggle to snag a holy grail knit, so if you’re unsure of where to find a good option, don’t worry — we’re here to help! We found a V-neck sweater at Amazon that could become a recurring piece in your fashion arsenal year-round. Oh, and did we mention it’s 20% off and just $20 right now?

The Amazon Essentials classic-fit lightweight V-neck sweater is the optimal winter piece! Using a 55% cotton, 25% modal and 20% polyester material composition, this sweater is a breezy and comfy choice for any shopper. It comes in 15 colors for the chameleons of the bunch and also offers a sleek V-neck neckline for a fashion-forward element. As it pertains to sizing, this sweater ranges in sizes from XS to 6X — making it a nice size-inclusive alternative to other retailers!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, but may be subject to change.

Sweaters are an essential closet addition to style due to their functionality. You can team this sweater with trousers and booties for a look that works well in the office as much as it does for a night out on the town! When the time calls for it, think about coordinating this sweater with jeans or a skirt and sneakers for a trendy-yet-sporty aesthetic.

Amazon Essentials’ products are loved by many, and one Amazon reviewer noted, “​​This is a great basic item to have in your wardrobe. It’s a good top for layering with cardigans, leather jackets, coats. I’m 5’5″ 130 lbs and the medium fits me perfectly. I’m short waisted, with more length in my legs. The waist band hits below my hip bone at the top of my thighs. I think it’s perfect! It is soft, comfortable, lightweight and is a great layering basic! I have the camel, brown and maroon. I just ordered three more — the black, red and oatmeal. I LOVE THIS SWEATER TOP!”

Another happy customer added, “I have bought several of these sweaters and they are wonderful. [They’re] Lightweight enough to wear under a coat or blazer, yet warm enough to wear on their own if the weather is not too cold. [It’s] Made from a smooth silky feeling yarn, that washes beautifully. A lovely classic style sweater that goes with everything.”

If you’re looking for a simple, everyday essential sweater, this gem from Amazon may suit your needs!

