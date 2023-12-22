Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is it possible to own too many sweaters? The answer is no — especially when there are so many cute collared options currently trending. Collared sweaters look a bit more polished than other designs due to their preppy, sophisticated nature. So even if you’re wearing one with leggings, you’ll still look fresh and fashionable.

Now is the best time to add a collared sweater (or two… or three…) to your wardrobe. And honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of the picks we found below. Keep readying to shop some of our favorite collared sweater styles from lululemon, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and more!

1. All Buttoned Up: My favorite aspect of this lightweight lululemon sweater is the button at the neckline. Unbutton the collar for a more relaxed look or clasp it for a more polished ‘fit. Either way it looks super trendy — just $138!

2. A Sale You Don’t Want to Miss: This collared sweater from Banana Republic Factory has so many timeless elements, like a deep V-neckline, drop shoulders and Breton stripes. Best of all though, it’s over 70% off — was $90, now just $25!

3. Cable Knit Cutie: This top-rated Abercrombie sweater combines the classic cable knit design with the trendy collared neckline. My guess is that once you slip it on, it will become your all-time favorite sweater — just $70!

4. Unique Texture: The waffle-knit pattern on this super soft Madewell sweater helps it stand out in a sea of collared designs. Dress it up with a black skirt and tights, or keep things chill by pairing it with your favorite jeans — just $115!

5. An Everyday Staple: If you’re looking to add a casual sweater to your winter wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with this ribbed quarter-zip pick from Lucky Brand — just $99!

6. Sleek and Sophisticated: Want something a bit more form-fitting? This two-toned silky Express sweater hugs your body like a bodysuit and stays tucked in so you won’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions — was $78, now just $47!

7. For Your Lazy Days: Swap out your hoodie for this relaxed collared sweatshirt when you want to feel put-together while running errands or lounging with friends — was $68, now just $41!

8. Chic and Studious: Nail the bookworm vibe with this expertly-designed Maeve sweater. The multimedia textures make the collar and hemline look and feel like a button-down dress shirt, but it’s all one piece for easy styling — just $138!

9. Perfectly Preppy: Beyond the collar, this sweater also features a slew of preppy elements like a button-up neckline, cable knit texture and striped cuffs — just $128!

10. Not Your Average Sweater: The perfect sweater for a night out doesn’t exi… yes, it does! The cropped hem and low v-cut on this L’Academie sweater make this ideal for nice dinners with the girls or dates at swanky cocktail bars — just $188!

11. 70s Are Calling: The warm hues and groovy silhouettes of the 1970s have made a comeback. If you really love the style resurgence, you’ll be obsessed with this rusty Steve Madden sweater — just $89!

12. Inclusive Find! With its expansive sizing, women of all shapes and sizes will be able to cozy up in this collared V-neck sweater from Macy’s. The impressive size range spans from XXS all the way to 4XL — was $50, now just $35!

13. An Elite Pick: This ecru Mango sweater looks and feels expensive, allowing you to live out your quiet luxury dreams without spending a fortune — was $80, now just $60!

14. Matchy Matchy: While this short-sleeve plush sweater looks so cute on its own, we love that you can get a matching skirt for an effortlessly chic outfit — just $90!

15. Designer Vibes: If we saw someone wearing this on the street, we would think this luxe cropped Reformation sweater was actually a Chanel — just $88!

16. Amazon’s Choice: Shoppers can’t get enough of this Lillusory Henley sweater because of how soft and comfortable it is — was $54, now just $39!

17. Sporty Spice: Pair this short-sleeve cable knit Imely Bela sweater with a tennis skirt — and you’ll be the most fashionable player on the court – just $30!

