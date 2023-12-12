Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to feel sunny and optimistic in the dead of winter. Between the chilly weather and the cloudy gray skies, everything feels like it’s been frozen over. What’s one way to bring some color and some fun back into life when you’re dealing with the most drab weather ever? A fun, vibrant sweater, of course! As all of Us are well aware, fun clothes can completely change up the mood when you’re out and about. Why not bring a little bit of spring into your day with an eye-catching, brightly-hued sweater?

Most sweaters, unless you’re looking for one of the “ugly” variety for the holidays, come in muted, subdued colors. You can find a nice creamy beige, light gray, black, or plain white, but it can be hard to find the ones that come in colors that complement funky outfits. Those are the ones that bring you serious attention and make you look like a fun little ray of sunlight in everyone else’s life.

If that’s the kind of sweater you’ve got your mind set on, you can get one right now for a sweet discount — and it’s available right now on Amazon.

Get the Fisoew Striped Pullover Sweater for just $34 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Fisoew Striped Pullover Sweater is perfect for anyone looking for a show-stopping addition to any outfit. Crafted from nylon, polyester, and viscose, this soft and stretchy sweater is loose, lightweight, and oversized to give you a unique pop of color. It comes in a variety of dual-hued designs, with stripes and colors that are split right down the middle. Wear it with a variety of accessories and pieces, like leggings, a pair of tall boots, or even a long, slinky skirt. It’s warm enough to wear on its own or layer with another top, like a cami or a basic tee.

With over 175 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Fisoew Striped Pullover Sweater is a great and affordable layering piece or solo sweater you can add to your wardrobe for some much-needed color or just as a statement piece to start up a few conversations. It’ll definitely catch others’ eye as you’re on your commute or just browsing your favorite bookstore. You definitely don’t see designs like these when out in public often.

Best of all, there are plenty of different colors to choose from with this striped pullover sweater. Choose from olive and green and black and blue stripes, hot pink and black and lime green and blue stripes, and many more. It’s available in sizes from small to extra-extra-large as well.

One customer proclaimed this sweater was “better than expected” in their review: “I wasn’t too sure when I ordered but I absolutely love this sweater. The color combo is top notch and the sweater looks and feels high quality (so soft)!”

“Super cute fit and stylish vibes!” another shopper wrote. “Love this sweater. Got the pink and orange to change it up from my usual black and neutrals. Has a Free People/more expensive vibe.”

If you need a colorful sweater that’ll have everyone’s heads turning and the sun peeking out from behind the clouds this summer, this is it!

