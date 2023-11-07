17 Flattering Sweaters That May Change Your Fall Wardrobe Forever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Y’all, it’s sweater weather, or as they say on SNL, “sweddah weddah.” ‘Tis the season for layering up or buttoning down because the climate is unpredictable. As Katy Perry says, “You’re hot, then you’re cold, you’re yes, then you’re no.” So, we’ve found chunky knits, soft cashmere and versatile cardis to help elevate your autumn aesthetic — because when you meet the one, you’ll just know.

Whether you need protection from your office AC or chilly weather is coming to a city near you, we’ve found the necessary knits you need to remain in vogue and forever fashionable!

1. Block Me: This two-tone sweater comes in 10 eye-catching blocking combos which suit every personality!

2. Cozy Cardi: Curl up on the couch in this soft maxi cardigan with thumbholes added to the sleeves!

3. Fuzzy Wuzzy: Wrap yourself up in this delicious no-closure fuzzy cardigan for good feels and cozy vibes.

4. Oui, Oui: Lean into those nautical French sailor stripes in this cropped V-neck sweater.

5. Free Spirit: If you’re whimsical to your core, this tie-closure laced sweater is what you need for a going-out layer. More decorative than warm but super cute all the same.

6. Trendy Times: This adorable oversized sweater is perfect for a lazy Saturday (or Monday) to throw on with a rimmed hat and boots for a little cottage cowgirl aesthetic.

7. Call Me Coco: Get a very chic Peter Pan collar sweater with ruffled sleeves and faux-pearl buttons. You can wear it to the opera, work or, let’s face it, Paris. Book your flight!

8. Covetable Cashmere: Don your brushed cashmere sweater to an upcoming soirée and pair it with a ballet-core tutu for on-trend occasionwear.

9. Sweater Set: This shrunken cashmere sweater set is for cool girls only. Available in four shades and options to monogram your initials.

10. Princess Diana Edition: Get the iconic nod to the black sheep sweater in fleece sweatshirt form, adding a royal sheepishness to your wardrobe.

11. Sparkle & Shine: Get a shimmery ribbed cardigan for the holidays in soft pink and faux-pearl buttons. Bonus: This look elongates your torso, so you look slimmer than usual.

12. Rainy Day Feels: This festive sweater is made of cashmere and slightly oversized for layering over tops or simply to follow the tried-and-true trend.

13. Join the Crew: This chunky crewneck sweater will do anything but disappoint in soft yarn and a wide range of colors.

14. Stitch Me Up: This hopelessly British cable stitch cardigan has dropped shoulders and hits right at the waistline.

15. Zip It: For those who don’t love buttons or pullovers, this knit zip sweater is a great alternative and easy to toss on.

16. Feather Light: This feather-accented cardi with bejeweled buttons will be the ultimate conversation starter, whether at a holiday party or on a first date.

17. Hold Me Close: Accentuate your long neckline with this V-neck sweater wrap with soft ribbing which shows off a flattering fit.

