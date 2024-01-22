Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve been in chilly season for a few months now; if you’re at the point of boredom with your current cozy wardrobe, you’re not alone! Sometimes a little closet refresh is needed to get through these last couple of months until spring. But who wants to spend money on a heavy-duty sweater only to need it for two months and store it away for 10?

Related: This 'Every Season' Sweater Shoppers Love Is Nearly 40% Off We all have those pesky days of indecisiveness which make it nearly impossible to choose what to eat, when to walk the dog, which color to get on your nails or (of course) what to wear. Knowing what to wear is difficult enough during this time of year when all we want to do is […]

Luckily, there are clothing items you can get now for the cold winter months that double as transitional and spring outfits. If you’re looking for a super cute, trendy and soft addition that fits the practicality description, this cardigan sweater is for you! You’ll be excited to open your closet again after the post-holiday lull.

Get the Verve Closet Open-Front Sweater With Buttons for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

The sweater is made of a lightweight, cozy material that you’ll want to wear 24/7. An oversized fit and loose lantern sleeves make it a comfortable staple for your day-to-day, and it couldn’t be more versatile to style! A V-neck button-up design allow you to customize your look on the daily — try wearing it open, closed, half-buttoned, tucked in and however else your heart desires!

During the cold months, we love the look of this cardigan fully buttoned, worn off the shoulder and tucked into a pair of wide-leg jeans. It layers easily with T-shirts and coats for cold days when you don’t quite know how to dress. (If you live in the Midwest or on the East Coast, you experience these unpredictable cold temps firsthand!) When lounging around the house, you’ll want to wear this sweater with a cropped tank, leggings and slippers. So comfy! It’s very easy to dress this sweater up or down depending on your mood.

Related: If Barbie Picked a Valentine's Day Sweater, This Would Be It The first thing that comes to mind with the color pink is either Valentine’s Day or — you guessed it — Barbie. But have you ever wondered what Barbie would wear to her Valentine’s Day date? Ken has an entire day of indoor and outdoor surprise activities planned, so she has to be prepared for […]

3Neutral colors are another reason that this might be the most versatile cardigan sweater on the planet. It comes in light grey and blush pink, both of which can be worn with pretty much anything! The simple, delicate color options make it even more chic. Worn with a solid white or black T-shirt and jeans, this cardigan will totally make your outfit. You can even wear it to the office when paired with a long-sleeve professional top and dress pants! Whether for brunch, shopping, work or anything in between, this go-with-everything garment will be your new favorite sweater.

Get the Verve Closet Open-Front Sweater With Buttons for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite cardigan sweaters on Amazon!