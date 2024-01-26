Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With This Fuzzy Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can never have too many sweaters. That’s a fact that we can all agree on. They’re so cozy, they warm you up, and they feel good even when it’s only just a little chilly outside. So why not add another to your collection?

This close to Valentine’s Day, which is just a few weeks away, you’re probably going to want to pick out something seasonal and cute for the loved-up holiday, and we’ve found something cute and functional you can just keep wearing long after the holiday is over!

Head on over to Walmart and grab your own sweater right now for just $35!

Get the Shermie Heart Print Pullover Sweater for just $35 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Shermie Heart Print Pullover Sweater is a gorgeous cream pullover sweater made from super soft polyester, with a round crew neck and fuzzy sleeves. It comes with tons of cute hearts all over, from brown to red to black, depending on which design you choose. They’re scattered all over the sweater, so no matter which way you turn, you’ve got plenty of heart to show off.

What’s more, you can get this super warm sweater for just $35, so for less than $40, you’ve got a piece you can wear for Valentine’s Day and beyond, because hearts are always in fashion. It’s the perfect thickness for winter, but you can still use it as a way to stave off chilly temperatures long after winter has passed.

If you’re not into super gaudy Valentine’s Day designs, this one is just understated enough to look more like everyday apparel. And it’s still super stylish!

Be sure to snag your sweater before it disappears. Everyone is going to want to get their hands on this sweet but sophisticated piece.

