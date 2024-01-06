Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s cold outside — obviously, so that means this the time to wear all of our favorite cozy, toasty pieces comfortably! Sweaters are an effortless way to do that! If you love the style of turtleneck sweaters but don’t like how constricting they can feel, you should definitely try a mock-neck sweater. We found a versatile sweater that can go with skirts and jeans that would be a great addition to your winter wardrobe — and it’s only $40 at Amazon!

Related: 17 Collared Sweaters That Look Posh and Feel Super Cozy Is it possible to own too many sweaters? The answer is no — especially when there are so many cute collared options currently trending. Collared sweaters look a bit more polished than other designs due to their preppy, sophisticated nature. So even if you’re wearing one with leggings, you’ll still look fresh and fashionable. Now […]

The Yousify Womens Mock Neck Sweater is a functional cold-weather option that could become your new closet staple! It uses a 45% acrylic, 28% nylon and 27% polyester knit material blend and is a lightweight but warm sweater. Also, it has a stylish mock turtleneck neckline and has an easy pullover design. This sweater comes in seven colors and has a S to XXL size range.

Get the Yousify Womens Mock Neck Sweater for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

When styling this sweater, it’s best to wear tapered and sleek alternatives on the bottom due to the bulkiness of the garment — and no one wants to look like a big ball of bulk! We suggest pairing this sweater with a pencil skirt or chic faux leather leggings and your favorite knee-high boots or pumps for an elevated look. Or, if you’re not into that, you could also rock it with jeans, a sharp coat and your favorite sneakers for an effortless take!

About this soft and warm sweater, one Amazon reviewer said, “If you’re looking for a warm and cozy sweater for fall, look no further! This pullover sweater is very cozy and thick. The fit is very flattering and looks great paired with jeans or leggings. It is extremely comfortable and fashionable. Do not pass on this great piece!”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “This is a very pretty sweater. It is more oversized than I expected. That’s not a bad thing. It just means that I have to pair it more carefully with bottoms that are slimmer/sleeker, or else the silhouette is very bulky and can be unflattering. The images suggest you could tuck it into a waistband, but I don’t see how that would be possible, given the thickness of the sweater and the sizing/cut. With skinny jeans or a pencil skirt, it looks very sharp, though. The color is lovely – like a soft melted milk chocolate brown. The sweater is very soft and feels lovely on.”

A final Amazon reviewer chimed in, “I have worn this sweater so many times since receiving it already. I ordered the chocolate color, and it looks great with jeans. It is so soft and cozy. I am 5’4″, 130lbs and ordered a small and it is perfectly oversized. I have mainly been wearing it with the front tucked into my jeans. I’m already looking at ordering other colors. I would definitely recommend it!”

So, if you’re looking for a cozy and warm option to bundle up in this winter, this option may be the perfect fit for you!

See it: Get the Yousify Womens Mock Neck Sweater for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Yousify here, and don’t forget to browse Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!