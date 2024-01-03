Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to our winter wardrobe, it’s all about attention to detail. No need to reinvent the wheel! Sweaters may be seasonal staples, but you can elevate your everyday look with flourishes and features. Take, for instance, this turtleneck. On its own, it’s a fairly basic pullover. But once you notice the embellished sleeves, this sweater goes from simple to sophisticated in a snap!

Adorned with imitation pearl buttons, this turtleneck feels like a rich mom essential. Can’t you just imagine a chic city gal on the Upper East Side rocking this sweater with tailored trousers and ballet flats? Just throw on matching pearl earrings to tie the outfit together! Even though this turtleneck just dropped on Amazon in the fall, it’s already earning rave reviews. Read on for more details about this detailed sweater!

Get the Upopby Women’s Turtleneck Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

This button-detail turtleneck is as cute as a button! Made from soft, comfortable fabric, this sweater boasts ribbed lantern sleeves with fitted cuffs. If turtlenecks normally feel too tight for you, you’ll be happy to hear that the neckline is more of a mock style, so you won’t feel restricted by a tight collar.

There are four fabulous colors to choose from: black (a day-to-night classic), winter-white (utterly elegant), burgundy red (trending for 2024!) and gray (an underrated neutral). We suggest styling this sweater tucked into high-waisted pants with a long coat and booties. You could also opt to team this turtleneck with leather shorts, like the model below, with sheer tights and tall boots.

“This sweater is beautiful!” one shopper gushed. “Soft, fits well, very tailored-looking. Highly recommend.” A glowing review! “Very nice,” another customer commented. “Comfortable. Lots of compliments. I ordered another in another color!”

Step up your sweater game this winter in this darling button-detail turtleneck!

