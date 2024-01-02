Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In 2024, tracksuits are the new pantsuits. We don’t make the rules. These days, we can pretty much get away with wearing cozy clothing in every setting, with the possible exception of black-tie weddings and Renaissance fairs (chainmail and corsets are anything but comfortable). Even doctors don comfy scrubs when performing surgery! The easiest way to look put together in a pinch isn’t by teaming a top with jeans — it’s by throwing on a matching sweater set!

Two-piece sets always look effortlessly cool, especially when paired with a long coat and sneakers. It’s a street style chef’s kiss! And we just found the perfect tracksuit for an elevated everyday ensemble. This sweater set feels like your favorite jammies but looks like Jenni Kayne. Keep scrolling to shop your new travel uniform, errands outfit and lounge look!

The Pretty Garden Two-Piece Sweater Set is available for just $52 at Amazon.

The Pretty Garden Two-Piece Sweater Set is not your average sweat set. While some loungewear appears sloppy or slouchy, this tracksuit looks flattering with a relaxed fit. The half-zip pullover features an elegant open-collar design with a kangaroo pocket for extra storage. And the high-waisted joggers include an adjustable elastic waistband and side pockets.

This soft sweater set comes in 14 different colors, from neutrals to jewel tones. You can even mix and match the top and bottom for endless outfit combinations!

One shopper gushed, “Fits PERFECT! Not too long or tight! Material is soft and not too thick or thin. The black color I ordered didn’t fade at all in the wash! Great little outfit to throw on to cuddle on the couch or run errands, or even soccer practice!” One customer called this an “upscale jogger set. It is very soft and so comfortable.” Another reviewer agreed, raving, “SO soft and comfortable. Very flattering and can be worn as loungewear or running errands.”

Stay cozy while looking chic in this trendy tracksuit from Amazon!

Not quite your style? Explore more tracksuits here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

