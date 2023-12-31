Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Lounging is one of the most needed activities during the winter — Sorry, not sorry! Whether you prefer just your pajamas and fuzzy socks or some mashup of items, remaining comfortable is the key. Finding the right outfit to wear while binge-watching your favorite shows can be tough — especially if you have to leave the couch to get food! So, we found a breezy lounge set on Amazon that’s 41% off right now!

The Viottiset Women’s Lounge Set is a set that does more than just lounge! It uses a 70% viscose and 30% nylon material composition for a skin-friendly option that’s stretchy and won’t itch. Also, it has a sleek v-neckline and high-waisted pants for a trendy vibe and comes in 15 color options! Finally, for sizing, it comes in a S to XL range.

Get the Viottiset Women’s Lounge Set for $42 (was $70) at Amazon!

To style this lounge set, you could pop on your favorite slippers and fluffy socks for a relaxed look. Or, if you need to pick up the pace, rock it with your favorite Ugg boots and a puffer jacket for a warm on-the-go feel. Also, if all else fails, just throw on a pair of sneakers, and you’re ready to hit the ground running!

About this comfortable lounge set, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I wore this to a casual family event, and my younger cousins (20s-30s) and their friend asked me where I got this from and asked me to send them the link. I am in my mid-forties, so this was a huge compliment. This set looks really cute and put together. It is very comfortable, gets tons of compliments, and I just bought a second set in a different color. I could wear this set every day in the fall and winter. I normally wear between a large and X-large, and in this set, a large fits me perfectly.”

Another happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I was traveling and wanted to be comfortable without looking frumpy. I decided to give this lounge set a try. After sizing down, I fell head over heels! I absolutely love the fabric on this lounge set. It’s super soft and stretchy and doesn’t show every lump and bump on my body, which makes it very flattering. The top is a good length, not too long, not too short, but the best part is the length of the pants. They don’t drag the floor! Being 5’2″, this is usually a problem. There are a lot of great colors to choose from. I chose the navy color, which is rich, vibrant, and beautiful. I was comfortable on the plane and felt “put-together”. This is my new favorite lounge set.”

One more happy Amazon reviewer added, “This outfit exceeded my expectations. The sweater material is good quality. It’s flattering and comfortable. It was what I was looking for in a casual but elegant outfit to wear with family over for the holidays, and no need to get completely dressed up. I’m 5′-3″, so the pants are a little long, but I just rolled them up at the top, and the length was fine. I’m considering buying it in other colors!”

If you want a functional and cozy lounge set, this one may be perfect for you!

