Every family has its own traditions come December. The holiday season is an action-packed time filled with endless fun alongside the people my parents, sister and I love most. We kick off the festive season binge-watching Christmas movies on December 1, and spend our time leading up to the big day decorating and perfecting new seasonal cocktail and dessert recipes.

On Christmas Eve, we make the trip from Long Island to my aunt’s house in Queens for a night of ugly sweaters, hilarious games, tasty drinks and midnight present exchanges. My mom whips up breakfast on Christmas day, while my sister and I plan and prep dinner. The highlight, however, of each Christmas is enforcing a festive pajama dress code!

Now that the big day is quickly approaching, I’ve been searching for a fun new pair of pajamas to wear this Christmas and struck gold during a recent shopping trip on Amazon. I came across the cutest flannel pajama set which looks festive without doing too much!

Get the Aamikast Pajama Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

I look forward to rocking the Aamikast pajama set on Christmas day. The buttery-soft luxe loungewear features a red and black checkered print with bright pops of white outlining the collar, and hems are a nice touch to liven up the otherwise dark set. I love this co-ord because it screams menswear inspo. It features contrasting piping details and a sophisticated chest pocket.

This is a particularly unique set because it’s available in various prints and shades. If you want to serve low-key festive energy, the PJs are available in a white and black plaid print. If you prefer a solid aesthetic, you can snag these PJs in bold shades of blue, lake red, pink and more than a dozen others.

These jammies have gotten the stamp of approval from thousands of verified Amazon shoppers. One customer dubbed this set, the “best jammies ever” before revealing they wore them throughout pregnancy and postpartum. “I love the flattering cut of these jams, and they are super comfy. All around just amazing,” the savvy shopper added.

You can never go wrong with a pair of comfy pajamas. Whether you plan to pose for matching family selfies during the holidays or you’re just looking for something cozy to sleep in, check out the bestselling Aamikast pajama set now!

