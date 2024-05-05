Vanessa Marcil is not here for trolls shaming Megan Fox for her rocky relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

“FEMALE TRIBE — Are y’all really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s—t about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other whores????” Marcil, 55, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 5, alongside screenshots of negative comments about Fox, 37, and her relationship status. “How many men do y’all know who AREN’T whores if given the chance???? What do women do when men cheat? They stay with them. If the man is rich? They will even idolize him.”

She continued, “While you are out fighting other women, PUBLICLY tearing other women down and standing up for/deadbeat men? Men are laughing at us and still ruling the world. They are having us do all of the heavy lifting around raising their kids AND They are cheating on you literally or they are addicted to porn while NOT standing for you to have basic human equal rights. If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly. Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities.”

Marcil, who shares son Kassius, 22, with Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green, further implored her followers to give women “the same grace” as they do to men.

Fox started dating Kelly, 34, in 2020 following her divorce from Green, with whom she shares three sons. Kelly proposed two years later as the pair frequently discussed being “twin flames” and “soulmates.”

Fox and Kelly hit their first major rough patch in February 2023 when they got into an argument at a pre-Super Bowl party. Since then, they have stalled their wedding plans and been living separately. During Fox’s March appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she declined to comment on their status in depth.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she told podcast host Alex Cooper. “So, I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Fox, however, did note that their bond could be “confusing” or “interesting” to fans.

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” the actress said at the time. “I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Green, meanwhile, has moved on with Sharna Burgess with whom he shares son Zane, 22 months. The couple previously told Us Weekly in March 2023 that they have a “fantastic” coparenting relationship with Fox.

“I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” Green, 50, told Us. “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic. Megan and Sharna have a fantastic relationship.”