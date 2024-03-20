Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “living separately” while working through their “rocky” relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Fox, 37, is residing in Malibu while Kelly, 33, has been staying at their Encino home, according to the insider.

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together,” the source explains.

While Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) have “always” been “up and down,” their relationship recently hit a snag. “[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes everyday,” the source says, claiming Fox has even asked friends “to set her up” with other people.

The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, have “no plans” for a wedding “anytime soon,” but pals aren’t convinced Fox and Kelly’s romance will officially come to an end.

“Friends around them don’t see them completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day,” the source notes, adding that Fox “hasn’t been wearing her ring” lately. “Megan has a hard time trusting MGK and knows it’s her own insecurities.”

A second source, however, claims a happily ever after might not be in the cards because the duo “can’t stop fighting with each other,” telling Us that the drama “could be drawn out for years.”

The pair are “together, but not all the way,” the second insider adds, noting, “Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick.”

Fox provided her own relationship update during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Tuesday, March 19. “What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox admitted. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

She continued, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox noted that she understands how her relationship with Kelly “can be confusing” and “interesting” to the public.

The pair were first linked in June 2020 while working together on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. More than one year into their engagement, a source told Us that the couple “stalled” their wedding plans.

“MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled,” the insider said in October 2023, noting that they’re “both very hot tempered” and decided to hit pause on the forthcoming nuptials.

A separate source told Us in December 2023 that Fox and Kelly “are great one day and then fighting with each other the next.”

“[They] love each other and have passion in droves,” the insider added. “But that passion goes both ways. They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle.”